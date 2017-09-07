Library hosts financial workshops

Art for Adults

The library will host an Autumn Seed Mosaic workshop for adults on Sept. 12 or Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Kathy Vincent will lead the class, which is limited to 16 people. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Money and Budget Workshop

The library will host a financial workshop on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Tony Palomba of the Connecticut Association of Human Services (CAHS) will lead the program and provide participants with budgeting tools. The event is limited to 15 people. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

SAT tips and tricks

The library will host a SAT workshop to provide students with tips and tricks for preparing for the SATs on Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. The workshop will focus on the math portion of the test. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Digitization day

The library will be hosting a Digitization day on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Locals are invited to bring their mementos and family war stories to be scanned and photographed and later added to the State Library’s archives.

War to end all Wars

Hamish Lutris is an Assistant Professor of History at Capital Community College will give the second part of his World War I lecture at the library on Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

To some, the First World War was known as the “War to End All Wars.” To many of the soldiers fighting in it, it was “The War that Went on Forever.” The horrors of the weapons and tactics used, the dreary stalemate that held sway in Europe for nearly four years, the far-flung battlefields and the casualties both military and civil seemed to offer no end in sight. This talk will center on the war itself- the tactics, weapons, theaters and battles that made this such a terrifying fight, one so horrific that it seemed inconceivable that anyone would ever again dare to fight on such a scale. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Resume workshop

On Sept. 18 the library will hold a resume workshop to help those in the market for a new job. The workshop will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Rotary Room. Registration is limited, to register for this event visit www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Writer’s workshop

The library will host their monthly creative writing workshop on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. No registration required.

SAT practice

The library will hold an SAT practice test on Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. Students preparing for the SAT can take a free practice test at the library. Students should bring a pencil, calculator and a water bottle to the exam. Snacks will be provided. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Writing college essays

The library will be holding a workshop on Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. to help students prepare their college admissions essay. Emma Balter, a college essay tutor, will lead the workshop and help students draft their essays. Students should bring a pen, paper or a laptop. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.