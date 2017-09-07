Overgrown property incites neighbor’s disgust

Town Council member Enid Lipeles shook things up at the Aug. 28 Town Council meeting by stepping down from her seat to speak to the council about a grievance as a resident during public participation.

Lipeles, who lives on Ridge Dale Road, said she wanted to speak about a blight in town.

“I’m stepping down from the dais as someone who lives on the Ridge Dale Road,” she said. “I was floored by 93 Ridge Dale Road, it is blight to my mind to the worst.”

Lipeles said the property was involved in a divorce and that it is owned by the bank. She noted that the mortgage was paid up to date.

Lipeles said she reached out to Joe Chapman, the town’s Zoning Enforcement Officer, and that because all of the property’s taxes and mortgage are paid up to date, he can’t do anything about the property.

“Which to me is a crime in itself,” she said.

Lipeles distributed photos of the property to members of the council, noting that she could only capture so much of the blight in the photos as she couldn’t go on the property. The photos she had featured piles of chopped trees, overgrown grass and an obscured driveway.

“The brush is six-to-ten-feet high,” she said. “There’s a junked Volkswagen in the woods and it’s so covered by grass it’s hard to see.”

One neighbor said she has been contacting the town for a while about this and said the property is disgusting.

Greg Winters, who lives next door to the property, said the property has issues with animals and described it as an “eyesore.”

Bob Murphy said he drives past the property every day and that he finds it to be embarrassing.

“It’s a shame the town of Monroe can’t do anything about it. If any of us lived right next to it, we’d be up in arms,” Murphy said.