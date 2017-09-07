Bite into fall with the annual Apple Festival

Bring on the autumnal fun with the annual Apple Festival on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 on the Town Green.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church festival will feature an extensive variety of art and crafts from local and out of state artisans, the church’s “famous” baked goods, locally grown apples and cider and pies, children’s games, raffle prizes, entertainment, local non-profits and more.

More than 100 vendors will display a variety of original wares, including clothing, jewelry, pottery, home décor items and gourmet food products at this year’s festival.

This year the Apple Festival will feature live performances by City South Steel Drum Orchestra on Saturday and Boondocks will perform on Sunday.

The annual Apple Festival represents a year’s worth of planning and hard work by the members of the congregation and it stems from a tradition of offering a festival that started in the 1950s.

“All the effort is worth it,” said St. Peter’s Rector, the Rev. Kurt Huber. “Each year we have more volunteers, the festival seems to grow bigger and better, attracting more visitors. We are truly blessed, and very pleased with the response from Monroe and the surrounding communities. It’s fun!”

In addition, the Country Kitchen will present a variety of apple treats, including pies, tarts, jams, cookies, caramel apples and more. Apple Central offers local fresh apples, cider and other apple related treats! Plus there’s an Extensive Snack Bar providing hot and cold beverages, freshly prepared food and snacks.

St. Peter’s will also be selling mums in a variety of colors.

The festival is free to attend. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information call (203) 268-4265 or visit www.stpetersonthegreen.com.