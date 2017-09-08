September events hosted by Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull

Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull, located at 2415 Reservoir Ave., is offering the following presentations designed exclusively for individuals living with dementia. For more information or to RSVP, call 203-397-6800.

Complimentary presentation Humor and Caregiving — Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 2:30 p.m. Taking care of a memory-impaired loved one can be difficult, but laughter can lighten your loved one’s mood and your emotional load. Learn how humor can help in stressful situations and how laughter improves your health during this informative presentation led by Alicia Seaver, a certified memory impairment specialist and the director of memory care at Bridges by EPOCH.

You are welcome to bring your loved one to enjoy a meal with our residents while you attend the presentation.

‘The 10 Biggest Long-term Care and Estate Planning Mistakes’ — Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull will welcome Attorney John N. Massih for a presentation entitled “The 10 Biggest Long-term Care and Estate Planning Mistakes” on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. Massih is a principal attorney at Harlow, Adams & Friedman, P.C., where he specializes in elder law and estate planning. He is a member of the American Bar Association and the Connecticut Bar Association. Massih earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of

Law and holds an MBA from Creighton University.

This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. RSVP.

Caregiver support group — Wednesday, Sept. 27 at noon. Share your caregiving story while also hearing the stories of others facing similar experiences.

You are welcome to bring your loved one to enjoy programming with the residents while you attend the support group.