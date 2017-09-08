Monroe celebrates WWI Digitization Day

Somewhere in France in 1918, 23-year-old Frank Rivers, a Yankee Division soldier from New Haven, took shelter in a cave after a long march.

He collapsed, exhausted, onto a bunk carved into the wall of the cave. As he lay there, he noticed a newspaper sticking out of a crevasse in the wall. He contemplated whether or not he had the strength to reach out and grab it or even read it. Sheer exhaustion won out and Rivers left the newspaper in place, instead choosing to sleep — a choice that likely saved his life.

A few days later, after moving on, word made it to his company that there had been an explosion in that very cave. It had been booby-trapped by the German troops who had stayed there before them. Rivers, who recounted this story to his grandson many years later, reckoned some other poor soldier, who wasn’t quite as tired, tried to read that newspaper and found himself facing an eternal slumber.

It is stories like these, along with the photos, letters, documents and souvenirs, that help bring the story of WWI back to life.

In an effort to help preserve these memories and this significant part of our history, the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library, the Monroe Historical Society, and the Monroe Senior Center will be partnering with the Connecticut State Library to hold a WWI Digitization Day on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monroe area residents and their family, friends, and neighbors are being asked to find their WWI-related items and stories that might be tucked away in drawers or trunks so they can be included in this important archive.

Connecticut State Library’s Remembering WWI Digitization Days, funded in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, gives Connecticut residents, like Rivers’ grandson, an opportunity to have their WWI photos, letters, keepsakes and stories preserved for future generations. During these events State Library staff record the stories and digitize the photos, letters, medals, keepsakes or objects saved by the men and women who served over here and over there. Their stories and digital images are then made freely available online and will be preserved in the Connecticut Digital Archive so that their efforts and sacrifices are never forgotten.

“We’re very excited to give our patrons the opportunity to participate in this effort to preserve local history,” said Adult Services Librarian Lorna Rhyins. “With the arrival of the centenary anniversary of the war, these stories are slipping away. This is a great way to be able to make them available to our children.”

The Remembering WWI project has been holding WWI Digitization Days at libraries, museums and community centers around the state since 2014. The project, begun as a way of commemorating the WWI centennial, is the largest of its kind in the United States and has told the stories of more than 300 men and women from across the globe. The stories, photos, letters and keepsakes can be from anywhere in the world, as long as the person bringing them to an event is a Connecticut resident.

“These events are an important way of documenting a piece of history that may otherwise never be known,” said Project Manager Christine Pittsley from the Connecticut State Library. “People don’t think the story of how their father enlisted just after arriving from Italy because he wanted to serve his new homeland, or that photo of their grandmother in her Red Cross uniform is important. But they are incredibly important. Every single photo, letter and story serve as a reminder of what these men and women endured and accomplished. Each thread helps to weave the narrative of who we were during the war and how we became the nation we are today.”

For more information about this event please contact Adult Services Librarian, Lorna Rhyins at (203) 452-2852 or Christine Pittsley at (860) 757-6517 or [email protected]. To learn more about the Remembering WWI project or other upcoming events, please visit http://ctinworldwar1.org/digitization-days/.

The Connecticut State Library is an Executive Branch agency of the State of Connecticut. The State Library provides a variety of library, information, archival, public records, museum, and administrative services to citizens of Connecticut, as well as the employees and officials of all three branches of State government. The Connecticut State Archives and the Museum of Connecticut History are components of the State Library. Visit the State Library at | http://ctstatelibrary.org |http://www.museumofcthistory.org/ | http://twitter.com/LibraryofCT | http://www.facebook.com/CTStateLibrary

Created in 1965 as an independent federal agency, the National Endowment for the Humanities supports research and learning in history, literature, philosophy, and other areas of the humanities by funding selected, peer-reviewed proposals from around the nation. Additional information about the National Endowment for the Humanities and its grant programs is available at: www.neh.gov.