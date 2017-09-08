Community briefs Sept. 8

Conscious aging

In our youth obsessed culture, there can be a lot of fear and anxiety connecting with aging. The Lakewood-Trumbull Y is offering “Conscious Aging”, an eight week course examining such topics as self compassion, forgiveness and transformative practices. The aging process can be a time of renewal and meaning despite loss. Utilizing an included workbook and small group sharing, it points to a new vision for “elders”: one attuned to spiritual and emotional growth, as well as connections to community.

The class will be held on Thursdays, from 5:30-7 p.m., beginning on Sept. 7. The fee for the eight weeks is $45 for YMCA members, or $90 for community members. Registration can be done in person at the Y, or by calling. The fee includes the workbook. For more information contact: Joanne Orenstein, Fitness Coordinator at the Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA on 20 Trefoil Drive in Trumbull at (203) 445-9633 or [email protected].

Fabric and Tag Sale

The annual Fabric and Tag Sale of the Monroe Historical Society will be offering hundreds of yards of material, merchandise and memorabilia and items for the home and garden, on Sept. 8-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic Beardsley Homestead at 31 Great Ring Road.

Saturday conversations

First Selectman Steve Vavrek and Interim Superintendent John Battista will be available to meet with the public once a month. Starting Sept. 9, Vavrek and Battista will be available to discuss questions and concerns residents may have about the town and schools on a monthly basis. The Saturday Morning Conservations will be held at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library’s Rotary Room one Saturday a month from 10 a.m. to noon. Meetings have been scheduled for September through April. The dates are: Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11, Jan. 20, Feb. 10, March 10 and April 28.

Bereavement support

St. Jude Parish of Monroe will offer a free nine month Bereavement Support Group beginning Sept 13. The group will meet twice a month on Wednesday. 2:30 to 4 PM September, October and November and then once a month from December through May. To register call the Parish Office at 203-261-6404.

MusicFest

The third annual Monroe MusicFest will be Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Monroe Congregational Church. Money raised from the event will go to funding the high school aged congregation members’ mission trips. For more information visit monroemusicfest.blogspot.com.

Dump tickets

Dump tickets are available for purchase at Town Hall Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are also available for sale at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library on Friday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.