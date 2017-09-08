Monroe Courier

Senior calendar Sept. 8

The Monroe Senior Center is open Monday – Friday, 8:30 to 4:30, Wednesdays until 8 and Saturdays 8:30 to noon. Transportation by appointment. For additional information, call 203-452-2815.

Friday, Sept. 8

9 Tennis at Wolfe Park

9:15 Easy Does It

9:30 Trip Registration

9:30 Hairdresser

10 Knit & Crochet

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Pickleball

1 Chorus

Saturday, Sept. 9

10 Bingo

10 iPhone workshop

Monday, Sept. 11

9 Poker

9 Hairdresser

9:30 Tai Chi beginners

9:30 Quilting

10:30 Pickleball

12:30 Mah jongg

1 Bingo

2 Left, Center, Right game

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Jonah – Lancaster, PA

8:30 Intermediate Yoga

9:30 Trip Registration

10 Beginners Yoga

10 Mexican Train

1 Nutrition class

1:30 Bridge

2 Birthday Social

Wednesday, Sept. 13

9 TRIAD Walkers

9 Pinochle

9:15 Tai Chi – intermediate

10 Switzerland, Austria, Bavaria presentation

11 Stretch and Strengthen

11 Canasta

1 Quilting

1:30 Bridge

5:30 iPad help

6 Bachata

Thursday, Sept. 14

Foxwoods Casino

9: Poker

9:30 Bridge

9:30 Chess

9:30 Mah Jongg

10 Ceramics

10 Exercise with Becky

12:30 Movie

12:30 Duplicate Bridge

1:30 Bridge

Friday, Sept. 15

9 Tennis at Wolfe Park

9:15 Easy Does It

9:30 Trip Registration

9:30 Hairdresser

10 Knit & Crochet

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Pickleball

1 Chorus

 

2017 Trips

Oct. 5-15 — Spain

Oct. 20-27 — Bermuda Cruise

Nov. 1 — Mohegan Sun Casino

Dec. 5-7 — A Lancaster Christmas

2018

March 6 – 20 South Pacific Wonders

April 12-21 Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria

Sept. 9-17 Treasures of Northern California

Oct. 11-26 Albuquerque Balloon Festival

 

Christ the Redeemer bus trips

Bus trip to Memphis all are welcome. Christ The Redeemer Knights of Columbus Milford Oct. 7 to Oct. 15. Nine days eight nights to Memphis $743 includes motorcoach transportation, eight nights lodging, 14 meals, admission to Graceland, Sun Studio, Rock n’ Soul Museum Tour of Memphis, free time on Beale Street, four nights at a Tunica area casino. Call John Benard for information and flier at (203) 877-2737.

