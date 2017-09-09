District has slight enrollment bump

Monroe’s student enrollment was slightly higher than expected with 17 students more than the district had predicted, Interim Superintendent John Battista said.

Monroe currently has 3,183 students enrolled, but the projection conducted by Milone & MacBroom stated that the district would have an estimated 3,166 students.

Currently there are 372 students enrolled in Monroe Elementary, 525 at Fawn Hollow Elementary, 434 at Stepney Elementary, 793 at Jockey Hollow Middle School and the STEM program and 1,059 students at Masuk.

A similar enrollment bump occurred in September 2016 when the preliminary enrollment data noted that the district had an additional 48 students and that Milone & MacBroom’s prediction was off by 123 students. However once the official enrollment data was released in October 2016 Milone & MacBroom’s prediction turned out to be off by 99 students, but the district still saw a 14 student jump. Milone & MacBroom’s study had previously suggested that the school district would continue to see a decline in enrollment for 2016 and 2017.

Last year the Board of Education found the increase in enrollment surprising because the Milone & MacBroom study had predicted that enrollment would drop to 3,092 students for 2016.

This year’s preliminary enrollment is slightly less than the official enrollment data from October 2016, which had 3,191 students.

Battista said the official enrollment information will be available on Oct. 1.