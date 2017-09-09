Interest-free home repair loan available for residents

Residents living with leaky roofs, crumbling steps and failing furnaces can apply for repair funds in town.

Monroe has been awarded a 2017 $400,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for housing rehabilitation to help residents. Funding is available under this award to serve approximately twelve to fifteen households.

The town encourages eligible low and moderate-income homeowners and renters to apply for assistance with home repairs. The goal of the program is to keep people safe in their homes by providing funding for health and safety repairs when other means may not be available.

To be eligible, property owners must have an annual income that does not exceed $47,600 for a one-person household or $68,000 for a four-person household. Other requirements of eligibility are being up to date on municipal taxes and having 10% equity in the home. Loans are at 0% interest and are not due and payable until change of title to home.

Eligible activities include replacing failed furnaces, roofs, windows, doors, electrical, heating, plumbing and septic system repairs. These funds can provide for ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) modifications to homes as well, such as entrance ramps and bathroom modifications.

Applications may be obtained from the Town of Monroe website or from Town of Monroe Small Cities Consultants Lisa Low & Associates at [email protected], or by calling (203) 888-5624.

Completed applications, which will be served on a first come, first serve basis, will be accepted beginning Oct. 3 at 8:30 a.m. in the Town Clerk’s Office. Please share this information with any friends or neighbors who may be interested.