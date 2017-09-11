Letter: Weinberg says no to Hunsberger

To the Editor:

Lawyer Dan Hunsberger wants to be First Selectman of “One Monroe.” Yet he accepted the endorsements of Blumenthal, the man who claimed to have served in Vietnam while safely spending the war years in the USA and by Comptroller Lembo, who is sitting back in complicity with Governor Malloy’s historic money grab from Monroe.

The Monroe I know and love honors their veterans and those who died serving our country, with respect, dignity and love — not with stories of “stolen honor” in order to gain votes.

The Monroe I know and love cannot afford Lembo and Malloy’s plan to take an additional $6.8 million from Monroe and give it to the big cities. That’s an average of $1000 additional property taxes from every household in Monroe if Lembo, Malloy and Lawyer Dan have their way.