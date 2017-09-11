Alternative ed students raise money for Harvey victims

As the unbelievably bad news from Houston kept pouring out of every news outlet, most of have wondered “what can I do?”

On Friday, Sept. 1, the students and staff of Monroe’s Alternative High School took action. “We’ve held car wash fundraisers before to raise money for our program,” said Lauri Miskella, psychologist and alternative school counselor. “It made sense to do one for the people of Houston.”

The school’s leadership said the results exceeded everyone’s expectations by raising $602.92 at the car wash, which was donated to the Red Cross.

“We run the car wash for about three hours and usually raise between $200 and $250,” said Pat Petrie, one of the teachers. “Today, we raised over $600!”

“The response from the community was amazing. If felt like we provided people a way to do something about a situation none of us can wrap our heads around,” teacher Victor Alfandre said. “One local businessman gave us $100 and didn’t even want his car washed!”

The staff estimated that two thirds of the money came from donations.

The experience had a positive impact on the students as well. One student said that, while it would have been better to be able to go to Houston to help the people directly, raising money for them this way was a “pretty cool option.” A 2017 graduate swung by to get his car washed and help out.

“Knowing that our efforts were going to something really important, something larger than ourselves, made the hard work worth it,” sophomore Lauren McCarthy said.