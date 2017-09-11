Adult Education classes registration available

Non-English speakers looking to improve their reading, writing, speaking and English comprehension skills can register for English as a Second Language (ESL) classes.

Registration for ESL classes will be held on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Masuk High School in Monroe.

Fall classes will be held on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. from Sept. 18 to Dec. 6. There will be no class on Oct. 9 and Nov. 22.

For more information about the ESL class contact Masuk’s Adult Education Director Marylu Matott at (203) 452-5829.

GED/Credit Diploma/Citizenship

All GED, Credit Diploma and Citizenship classes will be offered at the Valley Regional location in Shelton.

For more information go to www.vrae.org or call (203) 924-6651.

Enrichment Classes

A variety of adult enrichment classes are also available. View course catalog and register at www.vrae.org.