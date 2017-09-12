Parks and Rec offers fall tennis

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Masuk Pool

The pool is tentatively scheduled to open September 18 with open swim times during the week from 6:30-8:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 12:30-1:45 p.m. (open swim schedule will change in October due to swim lesson schedule). The pool will be closed on Sept. 19 and Sept. 21. As this schedule may change due to school closings/usage, please remember to check our website (monroerec.org) and information/cancellation line (203 339-6106) for updates. Masuk Pool memberships are sold at the pool during open swim times and are valid for a year from date of purchase. Membership Fees are as follows: Adults (age 18-59) $50 resident/$100 non-resident, Child (age three to 17) $40 resident/$80 non-resident, Seniors (age 60+) Free. Daily fees for non-members (ages three to 59) are $5 for residents and $10 for non-residents. Payment for membership or daily fees is by cash or check only.

Youth swim lessons will start in October. Pool parties will resume in October on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons. Please check our website soon for more details.

Fall Tennis Lessons

Monroe Parks and Recreation welcomes Greg Sansonetti and his excellent adult staff back for a seventh fall season! Sansonetti, based in Fairfield County, brings over 25 years worth of tennis teaching experience. For more information on this program, contact him at (203) 414-9453. All participants need their own racquet (bring your own or purchase through your instructor). Lessons include instruction on the forehand, backhand, serve and volley.

Outdoor Lessons at Wolfe Park Tennis Courts: Thursdays, Sept. 28–Oct. 19. Weather related make-ups will extend session. Pee Wee ages three to four meet at 3:30-4 p.m.; Juniors ages five to seven meet at 4 to 5 p.m. and ages eight to 11 meet at 5 to 6 pm. Fees: Pee Wee $59 res/$69 non-res, Juniors $89 res/$99 non-res.

Indoor Lessons at St. Jude Gym: Tuesdays, Nov. 7-Dec. 19. Juniors ages five to seven meet at 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Juniors ages seven to 10 meet at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fees: $139 res/$153 non-res.

Intro to Digital Photography

This three-day class is to expose you to the art and beauty of your surroundings using different angles and composition layout of your subject or focal point. Class will be held at the Great Hollow Lake Pavilion. Please dress accordingly as we will be walking the grounds. Participants must have their own digital camera and have knowledge of its features. A small notebook or sketch pad is also recommended. Adult Class: Sept. 18-20. Child Class (ages 10 and up): Sept. 25-27. Time: 6 to 7 p.m. Fees: $120 res/$132 non-res. For more information, please [email protected] or call (516) 606-4244.

ArtSmart! Studio

For more than 16 years, Kathy Vincent of ArtSmart! Studio has offered both fine art and crafting workshops for Pre-K through adult students. All programs held at ArtSmart! Studio, 152 Lynn Drive, Monroe. For additional program information, contact Kathy at [email protected]

Create With Me: An art workshop experience designed to encourage experimentation and creative collaboration between young artists ages three to six and those who love them! Participants will enjoy a variety of seasonal themed art explosion…mark making, collage, construction, painting, clay, mosaics, decoupage, printmaking, stitchery and more! Requires caregiver participation. Saturdays, Oct. 14 (Apple, Potato & Leaf Printing), Nov. 11 (Mosaic Owls) at 9 a.m. to noon. Fees per class: $12 res/$22 non-res.

Afterschool Art Lab: Wind down the school week with some serious creative fun for kids seven to 14! Each week’s workshop will present a new creative challenge and a variety of media to experiment with. Projects will include abstract design, printmaking, still life, landscape painting, drawing, collage and sculpture with themes inspired by famous works of art, literature, nature, music and more. Session 1: Fridays, Oct. 6 to Nov. 10 at 4:30-6 p.m. Fees: $108 res/$118 non-res.

Weekend Art Lab: A creative kickoff to the weekend for kids seven to 14. Each month’s workshop will present a new creative challenge and a variety of media to experiment with. Seasonal themed projects may include abstract design, printmaking, still life, landscape painting, drawing, collage and sculpture. First workshop is Oct. 14 (Autumn Assemblage) at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fees: $18 res/$28 non-res.

Fall Frolic: Young crafters age seven to 14 are invited to celebrate the season with a morning of autumn inspired crafting! Projects will include printmaking and mixed media collage, canvas painting, decorative pumpkins and more. See website for date. Fees per class: $30 res/$40 non-res.

Town of Monroe Day at Quassy Amusement Park

Come one, come all! Town of Monroe Day at Quassy is Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 from 12 to 5 p.m. All Day Ride Pass for only $5 per resident with valid ID for proof of residency. Purchase passes directly at Quassy Park. Food booths and game stands will be open for purchase at a nominal fee. Grab your family and friends from Monroe and enjoy some fall fun at Quassy. For further information, please call the Monroe Parks & Recreation Office at (203) 452-2806 or Lake Quassy at (203) 758-2913.