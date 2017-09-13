Prep student earns three scholarships

Alex Capozziello of Monroe has lived and learned in his Fairfield Prep years with an “above and beyond the call” attitude, and in doing so, dedicated himself to others and to excellence. Capozziello has achieved Summa Cum Laude academic honors, has set new standards for service on campus and in the community, and has sought growth in his personal life and spiritual life through his many involvements in a variety of Prep programs. In particular, he achieved Eagle Scout, served as Editor in Chief of the Hearthstone yearbook and organized two Prep community blood drives as a leader in the Squires service organization.

His leadership in liturgical life on campus and in Prep’s retreat program characterize Alex as a young man of conviction and action. His outstanding efforts have been recognized in Capozziello’s earning a number of scholarship awards for academic excellence, citizenship and service, from the Monroe Rotary Club, Unico International, the Knights of Columbus and the Chester Lapinski Education Trust through the Diocese of Bridgeport.

He will be attending Boston College beginning in the fall of 2017 where he is considering study in Environmental Science and in the Biological Sciences.