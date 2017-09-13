Monroe Courier

Prep student earns three scholarships

By Monroe Courier on September 13, 2017 in Schools · 0 Comments

Fairfield Prep Principal Dr. Robert Perrotta (left), Edward Capozziello, Alex Capozziello, Robert Guere and President Rev. Tom Simisky, S.J. recognized Alex for winning the Rotary Club scholarship. — Colleen Adams photo

Alex Capozziello of Monroe has lived and learned in his Fairfield Prep years with an “above and beyond the call” attitude, and in doing so, dedicated himself to others and to excellence. Capozziello has achieved Summa Cum Laude academic honors, has set new standards for service on campus and in the community, and has sought growth in his personal life and spiritual life through his many involvements in a variety of Prep programs. In particular, he achieved Eagle Scout, served as Editor in Chief of the Hearthstone yearbook and organized two Prep community blood drives as a leader in the Squires service organization.

His leadership in liturgical life on campus and in Prep’s retreat program characterize Alex as a young man of conviction and action. His outstanding efforts have been recognized in Capozziello’s earning a number of scholarship awards for academic excellence, citizenship and service, from the Monroe Rotary Club, Unico International, the Knights of Columbus and the Chester Lapinski Education Trust through the Diocese of Bridgeport.

He will be attending Boston College beginning in the fall of 2017 where he is considering study in Environmental Science and in the Biological Sciences.

Related posts:

  1. BIC awards scholarships to local students
  2. Fairfield Prep student named National Merit finalist
  3. Masuk High seniors receive Weller Foundation scholarships
  4. Three students earn BIC scholarship

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Cross country: Masuk Panthers sweep three foes Next Post MusicFest returns with new beats
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress