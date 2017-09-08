Obituary: Roger Luce Vincent, 78, of Moneta, Va., formerly of Monroe

Roger Luce Vincent, 78, of Moneta, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2017 at Runk & Pratt Westlake.

He was born in Cleveland, OH on May 14, 1939. A son of the late George A. Vincent, Jr. and Muriel Luce Vincent.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Hermann.

Roger was raised in Fairfield, CT and graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School where he enjoyed playing football. In his youth, he sailed from Black Rock Yacht Club, winning many Long Island Sound sailing events. Upon graduation from Hiram College in Hiram, Ohio, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served as an officer in the Strategic Air Command from 1962-1965. He was stationed in Minot, ND in the Minuteman Missile Command. While serving in the USAF he met his wife of 54 years, Christy A Vincent.

Upon leaving the USAF he returned to CT where he lived in Monroe for 34 years. He raised a family, earned an MBA while working for Avco-Lycoming, and later became Director of Operations for Pepsico International. He and Christy retired to Moneta, VA at Smith Mountain Lake where he enjoyed frequent visits from family, especially grandchildren.

Throughout his life he cherished his avid love of sailing including introducing his family to cruising the New England coastal region and living life on the water. Roger will always be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend by all who knew him. To those who knew him best, he will always be ‘the man at the helm.’

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Christy A. Vincent; two sons, Stephen R. Vincent and his wife, Krystyna; Bradley F. Vincent and his wife, Kathleen; five grandchildren, Elise, Julia, Andrew, Michael and Evan Vincent; two siblings, Kathryn Shank and husband, Ronald; George A. Vincent, III and his wife, Andrea; also numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675, or Friends of the Westlake Library, P.O. Box 773, Hardy, VA 24101.

A graveside service in Virginia will be conducted at a later date.

