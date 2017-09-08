Football: Masuk kicks off season with triumph

Masuk High’s football team toppled visiting Bunnell of Stratford 42-13 in the season opening game between the South-West Conference rivals on Friday night.
The Panthers overcame Bunnell’s game-opening kick return for a touchdown to reel off five unanswered first-half TDs en route to a 35-6 lead heading to the third quarter.
Tyreek Smith started the scoring with an 81-yard return to the end zone but that did not set the tone for the evening. Beginning with the missed extra point, everything went Masuk’s way.
A quick answer with Masuk quarterback Matt Hersch connecting with Ryan Shaw on a 53-yard score, and Nolan McCarter’s extra point gave Masuk a 7-6 lead.
Hersch went on to throw four TD passes and run for another score, and Jack Roberge also rushed for a touchdown for the Panthers.
Roberge’s 21-yard scamper for a TD helped the Panther to a 14-6 lead after one quarter of play.
Hersch started the second-quarter pileup of points with a for-yard TD rush, then Hersch hit Roberge for a 25-yard score, and capped the opening half total with a 35-yard hook up with Michael Zuk.
In the third quarter, Bunnell quarterback Tyler Phommachanh scored on a 10-yard QB keeper on fourth down.
In the fourth, one play after McCarter intercepted a pass, Hersch threw to P.J. Fox for a 20-yard score.