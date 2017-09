Girls volleyball: Masuk beats Bunnell In four

Masuk High’s girls volleyball team earned a 3-1 (25-17, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21) win over visiting Bunnell on Friday.

The Panthers used a 9-1 run to turn a 19-14 deficit into a 23-20 lead in the close out game. After a Bunnell point on a Masuk service error, an errant hit by Bunnell and a kill by Masuk’s Brianna Craig ended it.

Craig logged 12 kills, six blocks and four aces, and Maria Castro-Rodriguez added 40 digs and an ace in the win.

Bunnell’s Gabby Shannon had 13 digs, 20 assists and three aces, Alisa Delaney compiled 26 digs and Lexi Kretvix added five kills.