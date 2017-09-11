Monroe Courier

Field hockey: Masuk blanks Somers

By Andy Hutchison on September 11, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

Masuk High’s field hockey team edged visiting Somers 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers improved to 1-1 following a season-opening 3-0 setback to Immaculate of Danbury on Friday.

Katie Jelliffe scored on a penalty stroke with 20:39 remaining in the second half.

The goal was set up when Somers goaltender Alex Gershowitz (20 saves) made a stop but covered the ball, which is a violation.

Masuk’s Alissa Dircurzio controlled the ball up the left wing and centered to Augusta Parsell, who was denied by a sliding Gershowitz, leading to the violation and subsequent penalty stroke.

Masuk goalie Julia Vincent made four saves.

Gretchen Bunovsky, Lexi Kocis and Gaby Hirsch were strong on defense to assist Vincent and keep Somers off the scoreboard.

