Stefanie Cullingford stands out at triathlon

Stefanie Cullingford from Monroe finished sixth in her division and 13th in overall women competitors at the 2017 National USA Age-Group Triathlon Championships in Omaha, Nebraska on Aug. 12.

She beat her last year’s record by 6 ½ minutes and is now eligible to compete in the 2018 International Triathlon in Australia.

She will be competing in the Internationals this year as well, in the Netherlands on Sept. 17.

Cullingford is a 2006 graduate of Masuk High and is daughter of Rich and Sylvia Cullingford of Monroe.

This race follows an Olympic format with a 1500 meter swim, 40K bike stage, and a 10K run.

She finished in 2:16:41, less than six minutes behind the winner.

Cullingford began her triathlon career under the care of Ed Butler, the track and field coach at Masuk.

Cullingford graduated from Boston University in 2010 and is currently a registered dietician with Kaiser Permanente in Riverside, California.