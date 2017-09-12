Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County holds open houses

The Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County (JLEFC) hosted three successful open houses for prospective members in August and early September. Two opportunities remain to attend an open house before the new member class kicks off its year. Local women are invited to attend the drop-in events to learn about the League from members, as well as meet other prospective members.

The open houses will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 6-7 p.m., at the Westport Inn. There will be an opportunity to stay for the JLEFC general membership meeting at 7. Also, on Friday, Sept. 29, from 10:30 a.m.-noon, at the Fairfield University Bookstore.

Women interested in learning about the JLEFC and considering membership are invited to visit jlefc.org or call the JLEFC office at 203-259-9995.