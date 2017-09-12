Cross country: Masuk Panthers sweep three foes

The Masuk High boys country team defeated Bunnell, Stratford and Notre Dame at Wolfe Park on Tuesday.

Seventy five runners passed through the finish line, some in dramatic fashion.

Right off the start Masuk’s Ethan Basset, Bunnell’s Dennis Johnson, Masuk’s Zack Gingras and Stratford’s freshman runner Elijah Brown jumped out in front of the pack.

Bassett expanded his lead over Johnson around the two-mile mark finishing at 19:17. Johnson cruised in at 19:45.

Gingras and Brown had a battle of back and forth in positions during the entire race, with Brown ahead in the third spot, Gingras in fourth. But the experienced Gingras would win out finishing in third at 20:43. Brown at 20:49.

1) Ethan Bassett M 19:17

2) Dennis Johnson B 19:45

3) Zack Gingras M 20:43

4) Elijah Brown S 20:49

5) Zaccheri Morra M 21:14

6) Ryan Daln S 21:24

7) Johnathon Gulish B 21:26

8) Julian DeMatteo B 21:39

9) Gabriel Rodrigues M 21:39

10) Pierce Barnum B 21:40

11) Nick Gloria B 21:47

15) Elijah Nunez ND 22:27