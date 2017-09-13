Monroe Courier

MusicFest returns with new beats

By Monroe Courier on September 13, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

The third annual Monroe MusicFest will be held on Sept. 24 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Monroe Congregational Church at 34 Church Street in Monroe.

Organizers said “it is an event enjoyed by people from the Monroe community and beyond.”

This year there are a few additions to the line up including; The Beekeepers, Alix Raspe, Men en Masse, Irena Hart & The Untochablzz and Ed Chervansky jazz group.

Previous performers will be returning to the festival including; Silver Threads, Larry Wissink and Donald Alfano, Will Duchon, Just Voices, Naida Rozenvald, Goldrush and the Silver Steel Band. “These talented musicians span an eclectic mix of music including classical, Caribbean, a cappella, folk, rock, blues, jazz and more,” organizers said.

Performances happen in three venues at the church with an overlapping schedule so patrons can pick and choose the music that is to their liking.

This year, in addition to the music we have a selection of visual artists.

A single admission cost ($15/person or $30/family) gives you full access to the whole event.

For more information, see: http://monroemusicfest.blogspot.com/.

Related posts:

  1. MusicFest returns to Monroe
  2. Monroe MusicFest returns this weekend
  3. JHMS students head to music festival
  4. Police arrest car thief

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Prep student earns three scholarships Next Post Two hundred turned out to chase Ciara’s light
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress