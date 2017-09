The town of Monroe said the Highway Department will be doing roadwork on Jockey Hollow Road on Sept. 15.

First Selectman Steve Vavrek said the town will be installing a emulsion/stone surface treatment throughout the length of Jockey Hollow Road. He said that local traffic, school busses and emergency services will access to the road.

Vavrek said the Highway Department will have traffic control, barricades and detour signs for Garder Road marked along the road.