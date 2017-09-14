Malloy’s compromise budget returns ECS to Monroe

While the state holds its collective breath waiting for the government to pass a budget, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has issued a budgetary compromise to the state’s legislators on Sept. 8.

Malloy said the proposal achieves dramatic structural change geared at stabilizing Connecticut’s finances over the long-term, while also being responsive to concerns voiced in recent months by legislators, town leaders, and recipients of state aid.

This is Malloy’s third budget proposal since February. Previous versions of his budget have slashed $7 million and $9 million in funding from Monroe. When Malloy issued an executive order last month to re-allocate education funds Monroe was once again on the chopping block.

The previous budgets eliminated Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grants from the town. Under Malloy’s compromise budget the town would receive $6,394,518 in ECS funding for 2017 and $4,475,245 in 2018, which is considerably better than the zero funds previously put aside for Monroe.

According to Malloy’s compromise budget Monroe would receive $7,376,375 in state aid.

This includes:

$352,449 for the roads

$179,106 for municipal project grants

$404,221 in municipal sharing grants

$6,394,518 from ECS

$33,321 from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund grant

$12,713 for adult education funding

$46 for state-owned property

The new budget also features a smaller bill for the teacher’s pensions, calling on the town to pay $680,035 for the pension in 2018 instead of the sticking the town with the original $3-million bill.

In giving ECS funding back to the town Malloy has chosen to cut LoCIP funding altogether.

How is Malloy able to provide additional aid to the towns? He’s proposed raising taxes. Malloy’s budget raises sales tax rate to 6.5% and the sales tax on restaurants to 7% statewide. He claims these two changes result in revenue gains of $87 million in 2018.

Malloy stressed the importance of achieving a budget in September. If the legislature fails to act before the end of the month, the additional month of delay will equate to a loss of tens of millions of dollars in state revenue compared to the compromise budget.

“We cannot continue down a path of operating the state without an adopted budget – we must meet one another in the middle,” Malloy said. “To reach compromise, I have scaled back some of my proposals, I have adopted some of the best ideas from legislators of both political parties, and I have tried to be responsive to the needs of municipalities within the limited resources the state has at its disposal. This budget represents real, structural change, and it uses new revenues only as a last resort after achieving historic labor concessions and making hundreds of millions of dollars in difficult spending cuts.”

Monroe’s State Rep. JP Sredzinski opposed the tax increases, claiming that they’re not necessary and that the state should reduce spending.

“While the restoration of some municipal aid funding certainly avoids a worst-case scenario for the town of Monroe, it looks like higher property taxes and other fee increases may be inevitable, even though they are not necessary,” Sredzinski said.