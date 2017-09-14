Malloy’s compromise budget

Revising provider tax provisions and increasing the tax rate to generate additional general fund revenue that will support health care investments and garner $250.7-million in FY18 and $219.8-million in FY19 in federal grant revenue, leveraging an additional $47.2-million in FY18 and $113.1-million in FY19. This compromise is responsive to feedback from hospitals and municipalities and represents a shift away from the Governor’s original budget put forward in February, which proposed a local option for taxing hospitals’ real property for municipal revenue and then offsetting that tax with supplemental payments to hospitals. Hospitals will gain approximately $52-million each year compared to FY17, and more than $300-million compared to the executive order budget.