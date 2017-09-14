Chamber hosts first selectman candidate debate

The Monroe Chamber of Commerce and the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library are co-sponsoring a Pizza and Politics candidate debate on Sept. 27 from 5:15 to 8 p.m. in the William Ehlers Room of Monroe’s library.

The usual two candidates were crashed this year with a third entry, all hoping to become Monroe’s next first selectman. Democrat Dan Hunsberger, Republican Ken Kellogg and Unaffiliated candidate Frank Bennett will be talking about what they propose to do to move Monroe forward.

Kellogg’s campaign will be focused on keeping government small and taxes low, while still making proper and necessary investments in the community.

“We must do everything in our power to ease the tax burden on our residents,” he said. “My vision is to challenge ourselves and the way we do things in Town Hall, starting with a collaborative and comprehensive approach to strategic planning. I also look forward to the creation of clear, consistent and predictable processes focused on increasing customer service while identifying opportunities to lower the cost to taxpayers.”

Hunsberger said his platform, focuses on bettering the town in the present and the future.

“When elected, my administration will be centered on solving today’s problems, while keeping a clear focus on our future,” Hunsberger said. “With the challenges that Monroe currently faces — and will face in the next 10 years due to a changing economy and uncertain state budgets — it is clear that we need new thinking in our town hall to put Monroe on a healthier, more stable path for our future. Change is never easy.”

Bennett said his campaign is going to focus on bringing more business to town.

“We need to bring fresh thinking, fresh ideas to Town Hall,” he said. “I believe that I’m the guy to do that.”

Ray Giovanni, president of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce said, “I am excited that we can introduce this important event to our town. It is important to have these civil discussions of the issues. We have chosen five topics, that continue to surface whenever people congregate. There are others but these seem to be the most topical,” he said.

Pizza and beverages will be served prior to the start of the debate.

Seating is limited, you must pre-register to save your seat. Visit the library website at www.ewml.org to register or call the Chamber office at (203) 268-6518.