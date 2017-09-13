Obituary: Herbert D. Hubbell, age 72, of Monroe

Herbert D. Hubbell, age 72, of Monroe, formerly of Stratford, entered into eternal life on September 9, 2017.

Herbert was born in Milford and was the son of the late David and Pearl Whitlock Hubbell.

He had worked at Goodwill in Bridgeport for a few years.

Herbert is survived by two sisters, Pearl “Dolly” McCafferty of Pennsylvania and Eileen Hubbell of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his five brothers, Ed, Ken, Dave, Bill, and Charles Hubbell.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., at Nichols Farm Cemetery, Trumbull. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to a charity of one’s choice.

