Sprint for Monroe donates to local charities

The Town Council recognized the organizers of Sprint for Monroe for donating $18,900 raised during their 25th annual race to local programs.

The funds will be dispersed to the Monroe Food Pantry, Project Warmth, the Monroe Police Department’s K-9 Unit, Monroe Volunteer EMS, Monroe Parks and Recreation, Monroe Friendship Fund, Alcohol and Drug Awareness Monroe (ADAM), Colonial Sanitation, the Masuk track team, the Masuk color guard, the Masuk swim team, Swim Across the Sound and the Chase Michael Anthony Sandy Hook Memorial Foundation.

Amy Primorac, one of the Sprint for Monroe organizers, said that all of the groups they donate to serve the Monroe community in some way.

“We just do this because we love our town and we want to give back to our community,” she said. “We had an amazing year this year, the $18,900 represents the most money we’ve ever raised through the race so we’re very proud of that.”

Primorac noted that the Monroe Food Pantry, Project Warmth and the Chase Michael Anthony Sandy Hook Memorial Foundation will be receiving the largest portions of the raised funds. She also said that the proceeds from the Kid’s Fun Run goes directly to the Chase Michael Anthony Sandy Hook Memorial Foundation.

Town Council member Dee Dee Martin asked Primorac about how the group selects their recipients.

Primorac said organizations can apply to be a donation recipient. She said that Swim Across the Sound requested to be a beneficiary of the Sprint for Monroe fund-raiser and that the group obliged because it does benefit residents.

“Essentially what we try to do with our donations is to look for an organization of a group that is going to directly impact or benefit citizens in Monroe,” Primorac said.

Town Council Chairman Frank Lieto commended the members of Sprint for Monroe on their dedication to the community.

“I want to thank you for your efforts, you’ve certainly become the premier athletic event in Monroe. Its definitely the event that brings the community the most together on an annual basis,” Lieto said.

The next Sprint for Monroe race will be held on June 3, 2018.

“We don’t intend to stop any time soon and hope for 25 more years,” Primorac said. “We hope to see you all there.”

For more information about Sprint for Monroe visit sprintformonroe.com.

