P&Z weighs request for catering facility at Jennie’s

Residents looking to host a small party or reception may soon be turning to a longtime town favorite: Jennie’s Pizzeria.

At its Sept. 7 meeting, Monroe’s Planning & Zoning Commission reviewed a plan by an engineering firm to create a catering room in the storefront adjacent to Jennie’s.

The catering venue would occupy a corner spot in Center One Eleven, the shopping center at 380 Monroe Turnpike.

“This is an opportunity for Jennie’s to open a small room for catering,” said David Bjorklund, managing managing principal of the civil engineering firm Spath Bjorklund Associates. “With about 1,900 square feet, the room would be a good complement to Jennie’s business. There has been some demand in the area as well.”

Bjorklund said this particular spot in the shopping center has never had a tenant. The facility would conduct most of its business on Friday and Saturday evenings and on Sundays. During those periods, the center’s other enterprises are either closed or business is light. The same individual, Paul Vazzano, has operated the center since it was built during the 1980’s.

The opening of a catering facility would push the parking lot slightly beyond the required allotment of spaces. However, because it would operate during “off” hours, parking would be more than adequate. Bjorklund’s firm has required a request for a slight reduction in required parking.

“The lot is way oversized for the [current] uses of the center,” said Bjorklund. “Even during the peak of the business day, we have 50 to 70 spaces free. I don’t think the granting of this request will create a parking problem on the site.”

The planned interior would offer a modest seating plan, with accommodations for 50 to 70 guests.

“It’s not going to be the kind of place where you would have a wedding reception for 150 people,” Bjorklund said.

Two-parcel complex

One stumbling block encountered with any development at the center is that its septic tank sits on the adjacent lot, 360 Monroe Turnpike. This lot is owned by Fazzano as well. The septic system underwent an upgrade several years ago when a day spa opened its doors. Such facilities are rated as “heavy water users,” which made the upgrade necessary.

Under its current configuration, the septic system could handle 75 guests at the catering facility, though Bjorklund pointed out that rule calls for the system to have a capacity of 30 gallons per day per guest. It would be unlikely that septic usage would ever be that high, he said.

“In addition, this would not be a seven-day-a-week facility,” said Bjorklund. After some questions from commission members, Commission Chairman William Porter closed discussion and assigned the matter to P&Z Administrator Will Agresta, who will work with Bjorklund and Fazzano on outstanding details.

Revisiting proposed offices

Commissioners also heard from Kevin Solli of Solli Engineering. Solli’s firm has designed a small office complex to occupy two residential buildings at 233-235 Monroe Turnpike. The property’s owner, EEE Equities of Trumbull, wants to convert the property into low-density professional office space.

This was the second time Solli’s firm has come before the commission. Commissioners raised a host of issues when the project was first presented on Aug. 3. In the meantime, Solli noted, his firm addressed all of those and secured agreement from the owner on the various alterations to the plan.

Many of the previous comments concerned landscaping at the site, such as the need for more trees in the rear of the property to screen these new offices from nearby residences. Solli’s revised plan incorporates this detail, along with two “street trees,” more dense shrubbery on the project’s north side, curbing throughout the site and a latticework cover underneath the proposed handicap ramp. Among other benefits, this cover will deter wildlife from nesting underneath the ramp.

The previous meeting did not come to a definitive conclusion on the topic of sidewalks, although several commission members strongly favored them.

“The applicant respectfully requests not to install sidewalks,” said Solli. “Both properties to the immediate north and south of this parcel do not have sidewalks.”

Commissioner Paul Lisi noted that if any space is leased to medical groups, the building’s owner will most likely be required to install an elevator. Solli said his firm is aware of the need for that element as well as other interior modifications necessary to comply with the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Agresta continued his presentation on several proposed amendments to the zoning text governing time limits and extensions related to Certificates of Zoning Compliance. These rules apply to projects involving both residential and non-residential properties.

At the meeting, the commission also granted two 90-day project extensions, at 387 Main Street and at 716 Wheeler Road.