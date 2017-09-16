Jewish High Holidays start Sept. 20

A candle-lighting service Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. marks the start of the Jewish High Holidays of Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur at the Congregation Mishkan Israel at 77 Mount Pleasant Drive in Trumbull.

Rabbi Joseph Torenheim leads the services. The celebration continues Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 with morning and evening services and the traditional sounding of the shofar or ram’s horn.

The holidays resume with Yom Kippur services Sept. 29 and Sept. 30, starting with the kol nidrei or prayer of atonement.

In observance of Yom Kippur, Rabbi Torenheim quotes from the teachings of the late Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson (1902-94), known as the last Rebbe of the Chabad-Lubavitch dynasty, “If you see what needs to be repaired and how to repair it, then you have found a piece of the world that God has left for you to complete. But if you only see what is wrong and what is ugly in the world, then it is you yourself that needs repair.”

Congregation Adath Israel of Newtown is also holding services for the Jewish holidays between Sept. 20 and Oct. 12. Rabbi Barukh Schectman and Cantor Jill Rabin, we will be holding family and youth services at 115 Huntington Road in Newtown. The service schedule follows:

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service – Wednesday, September 20, 7:30PM

Tickets for services are included with Adath Israel membership. Adath Israel extends its

wishes for a happy, sweet and healthy New Year to the community.

For additional information and ticket information for non-members, please email

[email protected], visit www.congadathisrael.org or call the temple at (203)

426-5188.