Parks & Rec offers art classes

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

ArtSmart! Studio

For more than 16 years, Kathy Vincent of ArtSmart! Studio has offered both fine art and crafting workshops for Pre-K through adult students. All programs held at ArtSmart! Studio, 152 Lynn Drive, Monroe. For additional program information, contact Kathy at [email protected].

Create With Me: An art workshop experience designed to encourage experimentation and creative collaboration between young artists ages three to six and those who love them! Participants will enjoy a variety of seasonal themed art explosion…mark making, collage, construction, painting, clay, mosaics, decoupage, printmaking, stitchery and more! Requires caregiver participation. Saturdays, Oct. 14 (Apple, Potato & Leaf Printing), Nov. 11 (Mosaic Owls) at 9 a.m. to noon. Fees per class: $12 res/$22 non-res.

Afterschool Art Lab: Wind down the school week with some serious creative fun for kids seven to 14! Each week’s workshop will present a new creative challenge and a variety of media to experiment with. Projects will include abstract design, printmaking, still life, landscape painting, drawing, collage and sculpture with themes inspired by famous works of art, literature, nature, music and more. Session 1: Fridays, Oct. 6 to Nov. 10 at 4:30-6 p.m. Fees: $108 res/$118 non-res.

Weekend Art Lab: A creative kickoff to the weekend for kids seven to 14. Each month’s workshop will present a new creative challenge and a variety of media to experiment with. Seasonal themed projects may include abstract design, printmaking, still life, landscape painting, drawing, collage and sculpture. First workshop is Oct. 14 (Autumn Assemblage) at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fees: $18 res/$28 non-res.

Fall Frolic: Young crafters age seven to 14 are invited to celebrate the season with a morning of autumn inspired crafting! Projects will include printmaking and mixed media collage, canvas painting, decorative pumpkins and more. See website for date. Fees per class: $30 res/$40 non-res.

Goal Soccer School – Tiny Kickers

The Tiny Kickers program is designed for three to five year olds. The aim is replicate the backyard environment in which young soccer players feel most comfortable. Budding athletes will gradually be introduced to the benefits of soccer. Coaches are local professionals who are highly experienced in teaching this age group. Session on Saturdays (Oct. 7–28) at 9:15-10 a.m. Fee: $60 resident/$70 non-resident. Meet at Wolfe Park’s Utility Field, behind tennis courts. Remember to wear cleats or sneakers and bring plenty of water.

Parent & Tot Fitness

In this new class for children ages two to six with a caregiver, our instructor Jill Patterson will lead pairs of parents and their tots in exercises designed to encourage movement, physical development, and parent-child bonding. Join this class to get fit, have fun and instill life-long wellness habits in your children! This class includes fun moves to get both your little one and your heart pumping, build strength, muscle tone, coordination and flexibility. Session 1, Tuesdays, Sept. 26-Oct. 31 at 1:45-2:30 p.m. at St. Jude Gym. Fees: $75 res/$85 non-res.

Webb Mountain – Camping Permits

Camping is available at Webb Mountain to the public through noon on Nov. 1. The camping permit fee is $10 per site (per night) for every five people; maximum 10 campers per site. Permits are issued in the Monroe Parks and Recreation office Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations cannot be made over the phone. You will need to bring your driver’s license and vehicle registration information (two vehicles per site allowed). Permits are not issued to anyone under 18. See MonroeRec.org for regulations, map and additional info.

Intro to Digital Photography

This three-day class is to expose you to the art and beauty of your surroundings using different angles and composition layout of your subject or focal point. Class will be held at the Great Hollow Lake Pavilion. Please dress accordingly as we will be walking the grounds. Participants must have their own digital camera and have knowledge of its features. A small notebook or sketch pad is also recommended. Adult Class: Sept. 18-20. Child Class (ages 10 and up): Sept. 25-27. Time: 6 to 7 p.m. Fees: $120 res/$132 non-res. For more information, please contact [email protected] or call (516) 606-4244.

Fall Tennis Lessons

Monroe Parks and Recreation welcomes Greg Sansonetti and his excellent adult staff back for a seventh fall season! Sansonetti, based in Fairfield County, brings over 25 years worth of tennis teaching experience. For more information on this program, contact him at (203) 414-9453. All participants need their own racquet (bring your own or purchase through your instructor). Lessons include instruction on the forehand, backhand, serve and volley.

Outdoor Lessons at Wolfe Park Tennis Courts: Thursdays, Sept. 28–Oct. 19. Weather related make-ups will extend session. Pee Wee ages three to four meet at 3:30-4 p.m.; Juniors ages five to seven meet at 4 to 5 p.m. and ages eight to 11 meet at 5 to 6 pm. Fees: Pee Wee $59 res/$69 non-res, Juniors $89 res/$99 non-res.

Indoor Lessons at St. Jude Gym: Tuesdays, Nov. 7-Dec. 19. Juniors ages five to seven meet at 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Juniors ages seven to 10 meet at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fees: $139 res/$153 non-res.

Town of Monroe Day at Quassy Amusement Park

Come one, come all! Town of Monroe Day at Quassy is Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 from 12 to 5 p.m. All Day Ride Pass for only $5 per resident with valid ID for proof of residency. Purchase passes directly at Quassy Park. Food booths and game stands will be open for purchase at a nominal fee. Grab your family and friends from Monroe and enjoy some fall fun at Quassy. For further information, please call the Monroe Parks & Recreation Office at (203) 452-2806 or Lake Quassy at (203) 758-2913.