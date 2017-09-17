Monroe Courier

Police logs Sept. 5-10

The Monroe Police Department responded to 24 alarms, 24 medical emergencies and three 911 hang-ups between Sept. 5 and Sept. 10.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

1:35 p.m. — Fraud reported on Captain’s Hill Road. Person said she has received calls from a person and that she is trying to send money to them and is concerned for her safety.

4:05 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot.

4:56 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Three cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.

8:00 — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 44-year-old Desarie Gonzalez on a warrant for assault. She was held on a $1,000 bond.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

10:31 a.m. — Phone complaint reported on Meadowview Terrace. Person said they received a suspicious phone call about their nephew.

4:51 p.m. — Complaint reported on Route 111. Person reported harassment at their business.

9:31 — Car accident reported on Hattertown Road. One car flipped on it’s side, no injuries reported.

Thursday, Sept. 7

8:03 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Three cars were in a collision.

8:53 — Car accident reported on Route 34. A car struck a guardrail.

9:12 — Animal complaint reported on Farm View Road. Person said they saw a bobcat in their backyard.

9:42 — Complaint reported on Elm Street. Person said they had an issue with a delivery company.

4:55 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Three cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.

Friday, Sept. 8

4:26 p.m. — Complaint reported on Wheeler Road. Person said their sister had a verbal altercation with an ATV driver.

4:29 — Complaint reported on Fan Hill Road. Person said someone was soliciting donations for an animal’s surgery at the flagpole. The person left after speaking with an officer.

4:32 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Three cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

6:11 — Car accident reported on Moose Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Saturday, Sept. 9

8:57 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Sunday, Sept. 10

11:33 a.m.  — Car accident reported on Route 34. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

12:50 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. A motorcycle was in a collision, injuries reported.

5:49 — Animal complaint reported on Old Tannery Road. Person said a child was bitten by the neighbor’s dog.

7:01 — Vandalism reported on Hammertown Road. A temporary stop sign was moved and a permanent stop sign was knocked down.

8:12 — Suspicious person reported on Harvester Road. Person said someone came by their home asking personal questions about their debt.

