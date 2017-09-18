Editorial: The waiting game

Well, now it’s mid-September and you guessed it, the state still hasn’t approved a budget.

Governor Dannel Malloy released his third budget proposal last week and surprisingly it didn’t leave Monroe out in the cold.

In Malloy’s compromise budget he said that he would give municipalities that previously had their financial necks resting on the chopping block funding by raising taxes. Realistically speaking the idea of dealing with higher taxes isn’t going to make anyone jump for joy. However, giving Monroe the Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grant funds that it needs and actually providing funding to the town to the tune of $7.3-million isn’t something to ignore either.

Especially when you consider that Malloy’s previous budgets planned on giving Monroe a few pennies (a whopping total of $612,829 in state funding to be used for road grants, LoCIP funds and adult education).

In his new proposal, Malloy has killed the LoCIP funds but offered up the ECS funding, which if it is approved would provide some relief to the school district.

In June the Board of Education approved $1-million worth of budget cuts as the state was not planning on providing any ECS funding to Monroe.

What did the district cut in June?

Two nurses

Three kindergarten to grade 5 coordinators

Equipment replacement funds

Technology budget

Summer professional development funding

Curriculum writing funding

One Central Office position

Stipends

One music teacher

Fifth grade band and orchestra

One Masuk teacher

Three technology paraprofessionals

Repairs budget funds

Teacher’s college funds

Two late retirements

One school bus

Interim Superintendent John Battista was able to find funding to save the fifth grade music program in July, but the other items on that list were not as lucky.

So will Monroe actually get the 7.3-million Malloy proposed last week or will it get stuck with the $612,829 he proposed in May? Will we actually get a budget before the month is out? How long does the state intend to go without passing a budget? The previous fiscal period ended on June 30 and here we are…still waiting for it in the middle of September.