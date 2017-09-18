Sometimes when people see a kind, timid person they think it means sucker. Well, just because a person smiles and is happy-go-lucky doesn’t mean she isn’t intelligent (as one auto repairman found out quickly).
Writer’s Bloc: Kindness does not equal weakness
By By Maureen Porter on September 18, 2017 in Commentary, Opinion · 0 Comments
Sometimes when people see a kind, timid person they think it means sucker. Well, just because a person smiles and is happy-go-lucky doesn’t mean she isn’t intelligent (as one auto repairman found out quickly).
I know the normal sounds and performance quirks of my car. One day I heard a strange clicking sound coming from the air conditioning vent and sensed the controls needed a minor adjustment. This seemed slightly more involved than my troubleshooting efforts could handle, so I called the repair shop. While on the phone, I described the sound and made a service appointment.
I relayed the information about the clicking sound to the front desk clerk. He typed up the work ticket and told me I could wait in the lounge while the car was brought into the shop. I relaxed on one of the upholstered chairs and read a magazine while the car was being assessed. About a half-hour later, the repairman returned and listed a series of problems that needed repair or replacement: burned out lights, worn windshield wipers and broken air conditioning unit. He said he could take care of the lights and the wipers immediately, but the A/C unit would need to be ordered. It was a big job and would cost about $900.
“Wow! I am surprised. That’s a big-ticket item. Are you sure the car needs it?”
He said he’d definitely recommend it. Since it was both an expensive fix and a large job, I told the repairman I wanted to call my husband for input. I went to the parking lot for privacy and dialed my husband’s number, but got his voicemail.
The repairman was waiting on my approval for the A/C unit so I needed to make a quick decision without any additional guidance. Something in my gut told me the unit didn’t need to be replaced. My mind told me the stereotype was holding true about some repair people taking advantage of female customers.
Just then, the famous saying, “Nobody puts Baby in the corner” from the movie Dirty Dancing popped into my head. I felt confident, empowered and feisty as I walked back into the repair shop. I asked the repairman if I could see the broken parts and listen to the A/C once again before I made a decision. It’s a good thing I did. Don’t you know the A/C started up perfectly. I am guessing the repairman saw someone he thought looked like a sucker. So he tried to take advantage and several hundred dollars for unnecessary parts and labor.
Needless to say, I have taken my car and my business elsewhere. I found an honest repair shop where the workers treat you like a knowledgeable person and valued customer, not a checkbook. I have also adopted a personal motto used by Robert Herjavec on the TV show Shark Tank, “Don’t mistake my kindness for weakness.”
Writers’ Bloc appears in the Monroe Courier to present the work of the members of the Writers’ Workshop conducted monthly at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and open to all aspiring wordsmiths.
