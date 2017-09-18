Writer’s Bloc: The seagull

My father always came across to other people as a hard man. When I was dating my future wife, we would stop at my house. She would say she was afraid of him. I told her it was just his way. All that changed the day we were married. My wife went to my father and asked him if he would mind if she called him “Dad?” I never saw my father cry but I did that day. After that as far as she was concerned my father was a softy.
My father-in-law Walt, having all girls, could not deny them anything. As far as they were concerned he was a soft touch from the get-go. They played him like a fiddle. He was a gentle man. I played soccer with him. On the field he was as hard a man as anyone I’ve ever played against.
My wife has two sisters so I have two brothers-in-law. The three of us are veterans. In 1951 I served in Germany. Bob, married sister number two, served in the Navy on a destroyer off the coast of Korea. Joe, married to sister number three, served with the Marines in Cuba during the Missile Crisis.
To be frank, I have a problem with Bob. When he was learning to drive he had a minor fender-bender. He developed an exaggerated fear of driving and he never got behind the wheel of a car again.
Since Bob didn’t drive, they didn’t own a car and his wife never learned to drive.
It was the beginning of 20 years of misery for Joe, Walt and me.
It was bad enough when they lived in Fairfield. When their children were born, Bob called Joe or me at 2 a.m. to take his wife to the hospital. Then it really got annoying. They moved to Mt. Kisco, NY and they had four children.
For all family gatherings either Joe, Walt or I had to make the trip to bring them there and take them home when it was over. Weddings, birthdays, christenings and Christmas. You name it — we were on the road.
Through those years I would have a recurring nightmare. It would be of a large seagull with my head — like the scene in the movie Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. With an umbrella, Sean Connery scares the seagulls on a beach into the propeller of an attacking German plane. I would be scared up by Bob flashing his umbrella and he would have a grin on his face like the Cheshire cat — while my tail feathers were being shredded by the propeller of that damn German airplane.
I came to realize it was no longer fear that kept Bob and his family from driving. It was the amount of money they were saving by not owning a car. They walked, took busses and Bob, working in construction, could always bum a ride to work. You’ve got to give them all credit. They put up with all those inconveniences.
If Joe or I said we had enough and refused to pick them up, Walt would go. And our wives would not speak to us for a week. And when Walt went Joe and I really felt bad.
In those days Joe smoked a pipe. When his wife asked him to go to New York to get Bob, his wife and kids, the steam didn’t come out of his ears. But all through the evening you could tell what was going on in Joe’s head by the amount of smoke coming out of Joe’s pipe. It was like watching Native American smoke signals.
This went on for years Bob’s children were old enough to learn to drive and buy a car.
Writer’s Bloc: The seagull
By Ed Baranosky on September 18, 2017
