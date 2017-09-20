Weller Foundation searches for excellent teachers

The Weller Foundation Incorporated has announced that certified teachers of grades kindergarten through five currently teaching in the Public School Systems of Easton, Monroe, Newtown, Shelton and Trumbull who have developed a successful curriculum project which was implemented in the classroom as part of the curriculum during the current or previous academic year are eligible to apply for The Weller Excellence in Teaching Award.

Its purpose is to recognize the teaching quality and innovation exhibited by certified classroom teachers of grades K-5. It is hoped that this honor will help encourage the teaching excellence which is so vital to our youth.

Entrants are required to submit a completed application form prior to March 1, 2018. A panel of judges from each town will select their town’s recipient. The five recipients will be honored at an Awards Banquet to be held on April 24, 2018 at Fairfield University. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 check and a certificate of honor.

Any certified teacher interested in applying for The Weller Excellence in Teaching Award may obtain details about eligibility and the application form from their town’s Superintendent’s Office or from The Weller Foundation, Incorporated, P.O. Box 1145, Woodbury, Connecticut, 06798.