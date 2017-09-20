Weller Foundation announces scholarship programs

The Weller Foundation Incorporated announced the following scholarship programs for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Full-time senior students enrolled at Joel Barlow, Masuk, Newtown, Shelton and Trumbull High Schools can compete. Specific rules/requirements and scholarship application forms are available through each School’s Guidance Department. Scholarship programs will not be offered unless a minimum of three qualified applicants apply. All award recipients will be honored at the Foundation’s Annual Awards Banquet to be held on April 24, 2018 at Fairfield University. All scholarships will be paid directly to the college or university for deposit into the student’s account and will be awarded without regard to the student’s existing financial status.

Barton L. Weller scholarship program

Established in 1978, the purpose of this $14,000 scholarship is to encourage academic excellence in a substantial five-month independent research or study project. Full-time seniors may now submit a one to two-page proposal outlining the student’s project in any field of study. A student may submit only one proposal. Proposals must be received by the Foundation by Oct. 5. Up to five finalists will be selected from all entries and will be notified on Oct. 18. The finalists selected to compete will receive $200 on Nov. 2 to help defray expenses. The finalists project development period will run from Oct. 18 to March 6, 2018 with submission and documentation of the project due by March 6, 2018. All projects will be judged by a committee selected from outside the Foundation’s Board of Trustees. The primary standards for judgment will be the degree to which, and the skill and care with which, the original proposal is developed into the final project. On March 28, 2018 the judges will convene to interview the finalists and select the $14,000 scholarship recipient. The finalists, who have successfully completed and submitted their projects on time, will be invited to a dinner in their honor on April 24, 2018. At that time, the $14,000 scholarship will be presented to the students whose project is judged to be the best, and all runners-up will receive $500 for completion and timely submission of their projects.

To be eligible for the $14,000 Scholarship or runners-up award, the finalists must attend the required meetings: the Mid-Project Review; the Interview Session and the Award Dinner.

Weller Medical/Health Sciences scholarship

Established in 1995, the purpose of this $5,000 scholarship is to encourage and financially assist a senior who has chosen a course of study in the field of Medical/Health Sciences. Healthcare careers acceptable in this program are Nursing, Therapy (Physical, Occupational, Speech/Auditory), Medical Technology, Paramedics and other licensed health care workers who provide one-on-one healthcare to people. School Psychologists/Social Workers are not covered by this scholarship. Programs leading to MD or PhD Degrees are not eligible. Academic programs shall be a minimum of one year and a maximum of six years in duration with a maximum of four years of payments. Qualified applicants from the five eligible high schools shall be competing for one award. A minimum of three qualified applicants will ensure granting of the award. The award is a total of $5,000 or 50% of the cost of tuition for the training program, whichever is less. Specific payment schedules are outlined in the application program.

Eligibility requirements include that applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of a 4.0 during the first three cumulative years of high school and a minimum SAT score of 1160 or an ACT score of 22. Completed applications must be received by March 1, 2018. A committee of the Foundation’s Trustees will rule on eligibility and interview/judge the award applicants on March 27, 2018. The award recipient will be chosen based upon the applicant’s ability to demonstrate a commitment to the medical/health field as a career and their potential success as a medical/health provider. Several criteria outlined in the application package will assist the judges in choosing the award recipient.

Weller Education scholarship

Established in 2002, the purpose of this $5,000 scholarship is to recognize and financially assist a senior planning to pursue a teaching career in public or private elementary or secondary schools. Qualified applicants from the five eligible high schools shall be competing for one award. Applicants must be accepted and subsequently enrolled at a four-year fully accredited college or university majoring in elementary or secondary education.

Eligibility requirements include that applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0 or a class rank in the top 20% at the end of grade 11 of high school and a minimum SAT score of 1160 and/or an ACT score of 22. Completed applications must be received by March 1, 2018. A committee of the Foundation’s Trustees will rule on eligibility and interview/judge the award applicants on March 26, 2018. The award recipient will be chosen based upon the applicant’s ability to demonstrate a commitment to the education field as a career and their potential success as an elementary or secondary school teacher. Several criteria outlined in the application package will assist the judges in choosing the award recipient.

Weller Engineering scholarship

Established in 2014, the purpose of this $5,000 scholarship is to encourage and financially assist a full-time high school senior upon graduation who is planning to major in engineering. Qualified applicants from the five eligible high schools shall be competing for one scholarship. A minimum of three qualified applicants will ensure granting of the award. Applicants must be accepted and subsequently enrolled at a four-year fully accredited college or university majoring in an approved engineering field listed in the application.

Eligibility requirements include that applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.3 out of 4.0 or 4.1 out of 5.0 and a minimum SAT score of 1230 and/or an ACT score of 23. Completed applications must be received by March 1, 2018. A committee of Foundation Trustees will rule on eligibility and interview/judge the award applicants on March 29, 2018. The award recipient will be chosen based upon the applicant’s ability to demonstrate a commitment to the engineering field. Several criteria outlined in the application package will assist the judges in choosing the award recipient.

Weller Computer Science/Technology scholarship

The purpose of this $5,000 scholarship is to encourage and financially assist a high school senior upon graduation who is planning to major in a career in computer science. Qualified applicants from the five eligible high schools shall be competing for one scholarship. A minimum of three qualified applicants will ensure granting of the award. Applicants must be accepted and subsequently enrolled at a four-year fully accredited college or university majoring in an approved computer science field listed in the application. Eligibility requirements include that applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.3 out of 4.0 or 4.1 out of a possible 5.0 and a minimum SAT score of 1230 and/or an ACT score of 23. Completed applications must be received by March 1, 2018. A committee of Foundation Trustees will rule on eligibility and interview/judge the award applicants on March 28, 2018. The award recipient will be chosen based upon the applicant’s ability to demonstrate a commitment to computer science. Several criteria outlined in the application package will assist the judges in choosing the award recipient.

Vincent A. Voccia Vocational award

Established in 1983, the purpose of this $3,000 award is to provide financial assistance to high school seniors planning to pursue a career in the skilled trades. The award is named for Vincent A. Voccia, who served as a Trustee of the Foundation before he passed away in 1980. Each of the five participating high schools will be eligible for one award recipient to receive a grant equal to the lesser of $3,000 or 50% of the tuition cost of the vocational program. Specific acceptable vocational-technical programs are listed in the application form. There are no tests, quizzes, projects to complete, or interviews. A properly completed application form, submitted on or prior to the due date, will establish eligibility. Completed applications must be received by March 14, 2018. A minimum of three qualified applications is necessary for each high school to receive one award recipient. The award recipients will be announced on or about March 28, 2018. The award recipients will be selected from a committee of Trustees based on their demonstrated interest and talent in their chosen vocational-technical field.