This Weekend: Art, artisans, antiques, comics, concerts, dramas, festivals, early Oktoberfest & more

Scottish whiskey tasting fund-raiser

Before the weekend starts, there’s the Highland Fling Scotch Tasting on Thursday at 7 p.m.. This is a Norwalk Historical Society fund-raiser at Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall Street, Norwalk. Gregg Glaser, spirits and beer connoisseur and publisher-editor of Modern Distillery Age, will lead a tasting of six to seven styles of Scottish whiskey; plus there will be appetizers from local restaurants. Tickets, $50, are available at the door. For more details, visit norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Murder-mystery in Norwalk

Actress and playwright Prudence Wright Holmes will present Agatha Is Missing, a free, interactive-with-audience performance on Friday at noon at the Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. Holmes plays ace detective Miss Clarissa Marbles, who tries to solve the real-life 1926 disappearance of Agatha Christie. The audience plays the roles of all the other characters, and everyone’s a suspect. Holmes has had featured roles in films, including “Sister Act I and II,” “The Exorcist II,” “Kingpin,” “Boardwalk Empire,” and “God’s Pocket,” among others. She has appeared on Broadway and Off-Broadway in numerous plays, and has written the plays “Wannabes,” “Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker,” “Call Me William: The Life and Loves of Willa Cather,” and others. She is also the author of the books Voices of Thinking Jewish Women, and Monologue Mastery. A light lunch will be provided courtesy of the library. To register or for more information, contact Cynde Bloom Lahey, director of library information services, at 203-899-2780, ext. 15133 or via [email protected]

Lytle paintings, drawings in new exhibit

Fairfield University’s Walsh Gallery in Quick Center for the Arts will open a new exhibition, Richard Lytle: A Retrospective, on Friday. The artist’s paintings and drawings have been hailed for their “mastery of color,” a hallmark of his work, which ranges from realist to abstraction. Lytle’s connection to Fairfield U. dates back to a commission he received for drawings for the exterior bas-relief sculptures for the Barone Campus Center in 1965. The sculptures are now visible inside and on the exterior of the new Tully Dining Commons building. Organized as part of the celebration of Fairfield U.’s 75th anniversary, this retrospective, which runs through Feb. 3, includes original drawings for the bas-reliefs — a recent gift to the museum from the artist — charcoal drawings from the 1960s Nude Figures Series, a selection of Pod Series drawings from the 1970s, watercolors and large oil paintings. A reception is set for tonight, Sept. 14, from 6-7:30 p.m. A gallery talk with the artist will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m. Drawing Into Sculpture, a talk by Michael Donovan, adjunct professor of studio art, will be on Oct. 18, 5 p.m. To register for these free events, go to fuam.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 203-254-4046, or visit fairfield.edu/museum.

More art exhibits opening

Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., ridgefieldlibrary.org , 203-438-2282. All About Jane: Celebrating 200 Years of Jane Austen, series of lectures, book discussions, film screenings, field trips, performances and more, beginning Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m., with Sensibility and Sense: How the 18th Century Meets the 19th in Jane Austen’s Novels, lecture by Dr. Mark Schenker from Yale College. The World of Jane Austen Through Paintings of the Period with Patricia Carr, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2-3 p.m.

Margaret Morton Government Center, 999 Broad St., Bridgeport; bridgeport.gov, 203-576-1311. Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibit, Sept. 15-Oct. 30. City’s Hispanic Heritage Committee and City Lights Gallery extend invitation to opening reception Friday, Sept. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Donations to be collected for Irma relief for Puerto Rico by State’s Black and Latino Caucus. Exhibit curated by Yolanda Vasquez Petrocelli.

Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport, westportartscenter.org , 203-222-7070, open Mon.-Sat., 10-5. Vivian Maier – a Lifetime of Photographs, Sept. 15-Nov., featuring over 70 color and black & white photos taken by “the secretive nanny-photographer during her lifetime.” Opening reception Friday, Sept. 15, 6-8 p.m.; free and open to public.

Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk, norwalkpubliclibrary.org, 203-899-2780. South of the Border and Across the Sea: Mexico, Vietnam & Cambodia Seen Through the Lens of Karen Spencer, new collection of photographs, Sept. 16-Oct. 23; opening reception, Saturday, Sept. 16, 3 p.m.

Adirondack antiques show preview Friday

The Adirondack Experience Antiques Show and Sale will have its Benefit Preview Party on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., at the former Adirondack Museum, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake, N.Y.. Tickets are required by calling 518-352-7311, ext 119, or visiting theADKX.org. This outdoor event will held, rain or shine. The show will open to the general public on Saturday from 10 to 5, with museum entry included in the $20 admission. Exhibitors from across U.S. will offer camp and sporting goods, rustic antiques, decorative arts, fine art, oriental rugs, garden architectural décor, early country painted furniture, Native American jewelry, folk art, decoys and more. The event is now under Barn Star show management. For more details, go to barnstar.com or theADKX.org.

Friday is Red Panda Day

The Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport has extended an invitation to come see Rochan, the zoo’s three-year-old Red panda, and take a look at the new habitat being built for him next to the pronghorn exhibit on Friday. The zoo’s staff will give talks on this new addition to the zoo family. This Saturday, admission for residents of all seven Valley towns (including Shelton) will be reduced to $5 per person. Regular admission to the zoo, open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is $15 for ages 12 and older; $12 for ages 3-11, $11 for seniors, and free for kids under 3 years. Zoo members also are admitted free. For more details, visit beardsleyzoo.org.

Pudd’nhead Festival begins Friday

Mark Twain Library’s Pudd’nhead Festival starts Friday with The Hoot’nanny, A Night of Comedy in the Barn, with 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. shows at Maple Hill Farm in Redding. Admission is $50. The Pudd’nhead Parade, a free program for kids with artist-author Bob Shea as grand marshal, follows on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Road. Pudd’nhead Presents: Selected Shorts with wacky tales by actors Michael Ian Black, Ana Gasteyer and Josh Charles, takes place on Sunday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Wilton Playshop on Lovers Lane in Wilton. Tickets are $40. The Pudd’nhead Prize Gala, honoring Seth Meyers on Sept. 23, has been sold out. For tickets, reservations or more information, visit marktwainlibrary.org or call 203-938-2545.

Arthur Miller drama in Westport

Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge will open on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Westport Community Theatre in Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Avenue. The drama, which runs through Oct. 1, has performances on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., and Thursday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students. They and a new season subscription option are available at westportcommunitytheatre.com or call 203-226-1983.

New Orleans vibe in Fairfield concert

Funky Meters, blending funk, blues, and dance grooves with a New Orleans vibe, will perform Friday at Fairfield Theatre Company’s Warehouse, 70 Sanford Street. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Tickets, $45, are available at fairfieldtheatre.org or 203-259-1036.

Comics in Westport and Fairfield

Rick Vos, star of two Comedy Central specials and featured in HBO, BET and other productions, will join guest Giancarlo Biondino at the Treehouse Comedy Club, Friday at 8 p.m., below Bistro B at the Westport Inn, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets, $22, are available at TreehouseComedy.com or 203-268-5857. On Saturday at 8 p.m. at Fairfield Theater Company’s StageOne, 70 Sanford Road, the Treehouse Comedy Productions show features TV Warm-Up Comics, with Joey Kola (Comedy Central, Kevin Can Wait, The Tonight Show), headlining. He will be joined by Tracey Locke, Mike Burton and host Peter Bales. Tickets, $30, may be ordered at TreehouseComedy.com or fairfieldtheatre.org or 203-268-5857 or 203-259-1036.

Off Off Off Broadway in Newtown

Town Players of Newtown will present Off Off Off Broadway, a comedy by Connecticut playwright Shelley Abrams, starting on opens Friday night in The Little Theatre, 18 Orchard Hill Road, Newtown. The plot centers on an actor-director who leaves a fast-paced Broadway life for a more tranquil existence on an island off Cape Cod. The play, which runs through Oct. 7, has performances on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sundays, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m. Tickets, $22 ($18 for matinees) are available at newtownplayers.org or the box office, 203-270-9144.

Exploring robotics for kids at Energize Center

The Family Night Series for students in grades K-8 and their parents will explore the world of robotics and test inventiveness with First LEGO League (firstlegoleague.org) at the Energize Connecticut Center, on Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event, at 122 Universal Drive North, North Haven, is free of charge and open to the public. For more details, contact Alysse Rodrigues at 203-799-0460, [email protected] or visit energizect.com.

Irish Festival Friday and Saturday in Danbury

The Greater Danbury Irish Festival starts early Friday evening at the Charles Ives Center for the Arts, 43 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury. Traditional Irish culture will be celebrated through music, art, food and dance with artists and musicians. Plus there will be tournaments, rugby demonstrations and more. For children, there will be sand art, face painting and arts and crafts. Main stage entertainment runs from 6:45 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday; from 12:15 to 10 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more details, including bands and performers, visit danburyirishfestival.org or call 203-739-0010.

Bird walk at Audubon Center in Fairfield

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, will be the site of a fall bird walk on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.; for ages 12 and up. Participants will hike the trails of Larsen Sanctuary, and learn about fall migration. It’s free with donations suggested but advance registration is required at ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield, or call 203-259-6305, ext. 109. Fall programs and events are posted at the website.

Free art workshop at the Aldrich

A family-friendly art-making workshop will take place on Sept. 16, when its free-admission third Saturday/Community Day at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum will be closed for new installations, so this workshop will take place on porch of the Old Hundred building. Teaching artist Lisa Scroggins will guide attendees in designing their own Tony Matelli-inspired artwork, using etchings and photographs of ancient sculptures for collage bases; fruits, plants and vegetables as inspiration for drawings; and a range of materials to add colors and patterns. For more details, call 203-438-4519 or visit aldrichart.org

Arts and music celebration for kids

The Friends of Greenwich Point’s Children’s Arts & Music Celebration will take place on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Seaside Garden, at Greenwich Point, 108 Sound Beach Avenue, Old Greenwich. This free event for young families includes live music featuring Jay & Ray and Bash the Trash, a live theater production of Ojibwe & the Dreamer, face painting, games, an instrument-making workshop using recycled materials and a parade showcasing these creative works. For more details, visit friendsofgreenwichpoint.org or check the event’s Facebook page.

Children’s Book Sale Saturday

The Cos Cob Library’s annual Children’s Book Sale and open house are scheduled on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the library at 5 Sinawoy Road. The Friends of the Cos Cob Library will have a preview sale at noon. Activities include a caricaturist and face painter, crafts, music entertainment, a cup stacking workshop, ice cream truck and more. For more information, call 203-622-6883 or visit greenwichlibrary.org.

Drum circle benefit for hurricane relief

Rhythms of Hope, a benefit drum circle to be conducted by Randy Brody on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2-5 p.m. at The Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport, has been organized to help the victims of recent devastating hurricanes. Rhythms of Hope, sponsored by Sound Directions and Social Justice Outreach at The Unitarian Church of Westport will raise funds for Direct Relief, providing medical supplies to support nonprofit community clinics and health centers that provide services to people who are most vulnerable — those who rely on the healthcare safety net for essential medical services. All donations will be used exclusively for that effort in areas affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Suggested donations are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors (62+). It’s free for children under 12. Brody, of Westport, is director of Sound Directions. “Rhythms of Hope will be something the whole family can participate in, while they collectively help those in need,” Brody said. “And no experience is necessary to participate.” For more details, contact David Vita at 203-227-7205, ext. 14, or email Randy Brody, [email protected]

Free Shakespeare in park opens fest

The Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival, which has expanded to two weekends this year, begins with a free family-friendly production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Ballard Park in Ridgefield. The American Soldier, a veteran’s one-man show, follows on Friday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Thrown Stone, the Ridgefield-based professional theatre company, will present a staged reading of Gwydion Suilebhan’s The Butcher on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m. and Eternal Youth, a coming of age story, will end the festival that Saturday at 7 p.m.; both also at the Theater Barn. Single tickets are $20 and a weekend pass is $35. They and more information are available at chekhovfestival.com or 203-274-0261.

Men En Masse in free concert in Darien

Men En Masse will perform in a free concert on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 374 Middlesex Road, Darien. This is the summer men’s chorus from the Connecticut Chamber Choir, conducted by Galen Tate. The concert will feature a cappella and accompanied works, including Mass in F by Joseph Rheinberger, contemporary and traditional spiritual selections. Guest soloist Terry Eldh will take part in a performance of a newly composed setting of Ave Maria by Connecticut composer Mac Cooney. For more details, visit [email protected] or call the church office at 203-655-3303.

Get Out! Making Art Public gala in Stamford

Get Out! Making Art Public, an annual benefit party in tented back patio, will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, 5-8 p.m. at Franklin Street Works, 41 Franklin Street in downtown Stamford. The gala event will honor Connecticut arts advocate Tamara Dimitri and Chicago artist Cheryl Pope. There will be live music by Exploit and Industry, plus DJ team of artist Emily Larned and producer Chris Ruggiero, and dinner. Tickets start at $65, and are available at 501auctions.com/getout/tickets?type=10602 For more details, contact Bonnie Wattles, executive director, at [email protected]

Bridgeport Symphony opens 72nd season

The Greater Bridgeport Symphony will begin its 72nd season of five concerts with the theme of Revolutions and Revelations on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. The opening concert takes place at The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Conductor Eric Jacobsen returns for his fourth season with Music Lovers of the World Unite; Mikhail Glinka’s Ruslan and Ludmilla Overture, Arvo Part’s Fratres, Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5 in D Minor, and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini to be performed by pianist Alexander Beyer of Fairfield. The pre-concert talk series starts at 7. Tickets, $15-$59 (subscription and family discounts are available) may be reserved at 203-576-0263, and theklein.org or 800-424-0160.

Wright & Kelly in Ridgefield Playhouse concert

Vocalist Lizz Wright, with special guest saxophonist, singer and composer Grace Kelly, will perform Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse. Described as “a steward of American music,” Wright has released five critically acclaimed albums. This event includes a complimentary Italian wine tasting by Gallo Ristorante along with an art exhibit by photographer Delilah Pappas. Tickets, $45, are available at 203-438-5795 or ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bike or hike the beach fund-raiser

For the 28th annual fund-raiser at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on Sunday, participants have the option to Bike the Beach or Hike the Beach. Riders for the event, open to all ages, will start and finish at Jennings Beach, and may choose a 10-, 20-, 45- or 62-mile route. The first 350 registrants receive souvenir t-shirts. The five-kilometer fitness walk on level terrain is also in beach area. Registration ($45, or $35 by Sept. 16) starts at 7 a.m. on Sunday and all riders/walkers must finish by 3 p.m. The events benefit the Probus Club of Greater Bridgeport, dedicated to supporting housing, training and social programs for those with intellectual disabilities (website: probusclub.org/Bridgeport/index.html). For more details, visit bikethebeach.com.

Old-Fashioned Flea Market in Norwalk

The 10th annual Old-Fashioned Flea Market on Sunday from 10 to 5 at Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Avenue, Norwalk, will feature antiques, repurposed furniture, collectibles, jewelry, crafts, household items, clothing, toys; plus, specialty and farm-to-table foods. The museum is open for $5 mini-tours and a white elephant table there will have items starting at $1. There will also be food trucks, food demos and a classic and antique car show, featuring the Connecticut Seaport Car Club. For more details, visit lockwoodmathewsmansion.org or call 203-838-9799.

Art, music, theater and more in Stratford

Stratford Downtown Market CT is set for Sunday, 10 to 5, in Colonial Square Plaza in downtown Stratford. This event will feature fine art and handcrafted items from artists, crafters, artisans, painters, potters, photographers, wood artists, textile makers and more. There will also be music, theater, and activities for children (face painting, airbrush tattoos, crafts and storytimes provided by the Stratford Library). A variety of foods will be offered by Stratford Center and Station House Square restaurants. Stratford playwright Jack Rushen will present a one comedy scene from his Broadway play Image, and Sawtelles and the Chris Cavalie Trio and others will perform. The rain date is Sept. 24. The event is sponsored by the Stratford Economic Development Commission and the Stratford Arts Commission. For more details, visit downtownmarketct.com or the event’s Facebook page.

Opening reception for three new Silvermine shows on Sunday

The Silvermine Arts Center has opened three new exhibitions, including Dream Deferred: American Suburban Landscapes, featuring photography by Linda Kuehne (one of her works is pictured). The opening reception takes place Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the galleries, at 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan. Peter Kirkiles: Sculpture is one of the new exhibitions at the Silvermine Arts Center, New Canaan. The South Kent artist’s sculpture (Camera pictured) has been installed outdoors for visitors to enjoy throughout the fall season. The third show having an official opening on Sunday is the Annual Faculty Exhibition. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 5; Sunday, 1 to 5. For more details, visit silvermineart.org or call 203-966-9700.

Tom Rush: Songs & Stories

Folk and blues singer-songwriter and musician Tom Rush will perform in a show of songs and stories on Sunday at 3 p.m. at The Palace Danbury, 165 Main Street, Danbury. Tickets, $40 in advance, $50 at the door, are available at thepalacedanbury.com or 203-794-9944.

Early Oktoberfest in Wilton

The second annual Oktoberfest, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Wilton will take place Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m., in and around Kiwanis Pavilion at Wilton YMCA, rain or shine. The Bavarian celebration includes dancing, eating under tents, a German oom-pah band, Hans Sindel with roving accordion, German biers, bratwurst, sauerkraut, German potato salad, German pretzels, strudel, kuchen, a bounce house, German autos on display and more. Tickets, $15 for adults, (free for up to age of 21), are available via wiltonkiwanis.org.

Simple Jim, student musicians in benefit concert

The 9th annual Rock4RV CJD Benefit Concert on Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Fairfield Theatre Company’s Warehouse in Fairfield is held in memory of Robert (Bob) Vitanza, who was taken by Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) in 2008. All funds raised will be donated directly to the CJD Foundation Inc (www.cjdfoundation.org), a 501(c)(3) organization that is committed to supporting individuals and families affected by this rare and fatal brain disease. Simple Jim (with Mike Vitanza) and the School of Rock Fairfield All Star Band (talented musicians ages 9-16) will join in to support the cause. For the first time, Hazzard County will bring its Modern Country party to the ROCK4RV stage. For more details, visit rock4rv.com. Donations may be made at personal donation at friendraising.donorpro.com/campaigns/139/personal/16754. Doors open at 1 p.m. for the event, for all ages, also includes food trucks, face painting, raffles and much more. Tickets are $25 and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Bernstein and Friends concert

The New Rochelle Opera will present its Bernstein and Friends concert on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Christopher Murphy Auditorium, at Iona College, 715 North Avenue, New Rochelle, N.Y. There will be selections by Bernstein and contemporaries in celebration of the 60th anniversary of West Side Story, sung by NRO artists Kelli Butler, soprano, Edith Dowd, mezzo-soprano, Tom Mulder, tenor, and Wayne Hu, baritone, with guest appearance by Miguel Acevedo, baritone. The performers will be accompanied by Georgianna Pappas and the narration will be company co-founder and artistic director Camille Coppola. Tickets, $25 for general admission, $20 seniors and $15 students, are available at nropera.org or 1-800-838-3006, ext 1.

Traditional jazz concert in Danbury

The Eastside Ramblers Dixieland Band will perform Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. The program consists of traditional jazz, the form which originated in New Orleans in 1910s and Chicago in 1920s. The band, under the direction of Melinda Burnham, consists of members who have a wide range of musical experience, from symphony orchestras to jazz combos. Admission is by free-will donation. Refreshments will follow. For more information, call 203-730-8479 or visit richterarts.org.

Fusion of dance, tech & music

The ILuminate dance performance, a fusion of technology and choreography using special light suits that enable performers “to disappear, reappear and seemingly levitate,” will take the stage at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets, $60, are available at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

And coming up…

Todd Rundgren, songwriter, recording artist, producer and innovator, Mon., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd. Rock & roll maverick known for classic I Saw the Light, ballads Hello, It’s Me, and Can We Still Be Friends and novelty song Bang on the Drum All Day. Tickets ($70 all seats, $150 meet & greet upgrade package, at 203-438-5795 or ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Simon and Garfunkel Story, concert-style theater show direct from London’s West End, sold out U.K. tour, Tues., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd. Using state-of-art video projection, lighting and full band, the production features the Queens, N.Y. duo’s many hits. Tickets $50 at 203-438-5795 or ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, traditional Irish music session with Dan Foster, Thurs., Sept. 21, 7:45 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Parish Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. Foster, master violin and fiddle player who studied music in England and Ireland. Free adm, BYOB. Musicians, dancers, singers and guests welcomed. Info: Tim Quinn, 203-257-8737.

Grammy Award-winner Jon Cleary, Thurs., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd. His New Orleans’ funk is “real music played real good.” For ticket holders, complimentary wine tasting in lobby before show along with art exhibit by a local artist. Kicking off night: CT’s own Jimmy Greene, Grammy Award winning jazz saxophonist, gospel musician, producer and WCSU music professor. Tickets, $37.50, at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

Yes, featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman, Thurs., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 149 Westchester Ave., Port Chester, N.Y. Formed in London in 1968 by singer Jon Anderson and bassist Chris Squire, one of the most successful, influential and longest-lasting progressive rock bands. Tickets, $55-$135 at thecapitoltheatre.com or 914-937-4126.

For more upcoming events, check the Events tab.