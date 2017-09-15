Monroe Courier

This Week’s Movie Menu: Beaches, Cool Hand Luke, The Departed, Giant, Morning Glory & more

Looking for a movie to watch at home this weekend?

Check out what’s showing on broadcast and cable stations.

 

Friday, Sept. 15

 

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson and Matt Damon in The Departed

The Departed (2006)

Martin Scorsese finally won an Oscar for directing this entertaining look at the criminal underworld in Boston. Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon star.

IFC 4:45 p.m.

 

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Meryl Streep has a grand time – and snagged yet another Oscar nomination – as a business diva who loves to make her coworkers miserable. Anne Hathaway joins the fun.

7 p.m. VH1

 

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Meryl Streep scores in one of her first ventures into comedy in this outrageous tale of women who will do anything to avoid the realities of aging. Goldie Hawn costars.

8 p.m. Flix

 

Saturday, Sept. 16

 

Rachel McAdams with Diane Keaton and Harrison Ford in Morning Glory — watchmove.me

Morning Glory (2010)

Diane Keaton reminds us, one more time, why she is so much fun to watch on screen. This time she plays a morning television anchor with just a bit of ego. Harrison Ford is here, too.

11 a.m. POP

 

Beaches (1988)

Bette Midler, currently filling the Shubert Theater on Broadway in Hello, Dolly, inspires the tears in this touching story of endearing friendship. And she sings, too.

1:30 p.m. Flix

 

Spencer’s Mountain (1963)

Henry Fonda and Maureen O’Hara star in this moving adaptation of the novel by Earl Hamner, Jr., that was later adapted into the television series The Waltons.

3:30 p.m. TCM

 

The Insider (1999)

Russell Crowe should have won an Oscar for his dynamic turn as a tobacco executive who dares to blow the whistle on the hidden facts about cigarette addiction. With Al Pacino.

3:35 p.m. Flix

 

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Paul Newman was Oscar nominated, and George Kennedy won an Oscar, for this compelling tale of nonconforming prisoners in the South.

5:45 p.m. TCM

 

The Band Wagon (1953)

Fred Astaire and Cyd Charisse dance up a storm in this delightful musical about Broadway directed by Vincente Minnelli. A classic from MGM.

8 p.m. TCM

 

Sunday, Sept. 17

 

Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson in Giant

Giant (1956)

Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and James Dean rock the screen in this epic tale of greed, romance and bitterness in West Texas. Based on the novel by Edna Furber.

8 p.m. TCM

