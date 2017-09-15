Monroe Courier

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

By TinaMarie Craven on September 15, 2017

The Monroe Police Department is searching for a man that was involved in a bank robbery at People’s Bank on 435 Main Street on Sept. 14.

According to the police the man entered the bank just before closing at 6 p.m. and demanded cash from a bank teller. The suspect, described as a white male, 25-30-years-old, displayed a handgun and left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash. No injuries were reported after the robbery. 

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking for the public’s assistance, if anyone observed anything suspicious around the Rt.25/Rt.59 area, or have any knowledge of this incident contact Monroe Police Detective Bureau at 203-261-3622.

