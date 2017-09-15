Monroe Courier

Reward offered for information in bank robbery

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a bank robbery. — Monroe Police Department Facebook page photo

Monroe police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding the individual responsible for an armed robbery at People’s Bank, 435 Main Street on Sept. 14.

Police responded to a hold-up alarm at the bank at 6 p.m. According to police, bank employees reported that just before closing a man entered the bank and demanded cash from a bank teller. The suspect, described as a white male, 25 to 30 years old, brandished a handgun.

Police said no injuries were reported, and the suspect left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.

The police are asking that anyone who observed anything suspicious around the route 25, route 59 area, or have any knowledge of this incident, to contact the Monroe Police Detective Bureau at (203) 261-3622.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the bank robbery.

