Football: Masuk makes short work of New London

New London’s football team had a long bus ride to Monroe on Friday afternoon. Thanks to a solid performance from Masuk High, the Whalers had an even longer bus ride home.
The South-West Conference’s Panthers poured it on for a 50-0 triumph over the Whalers in a conference crossover game.
New London plays in the Eastern Connecticut Conference.
Masuk, coming off a 42-13 win over Bunnell of Stratford in the season opener, is 2-0 and New London, which beat Waterford 38-14 in the opener, is 1-1.
“I’m really proud,” Masuk coach Joe Lato said. “Offense, defense, special teams, the kids on the sideline, everyone contributed. New London is a great program. They have a very strong tradition. They have very good skill players,”
Nick Lorusso had a pair of touchdown receptions from quarterback Matt Hersch — one from 25 yards out and the other from 43 yards away.
“It’s awesome,” Lorusso said. “I definitely thought the tempo of the offense was nice. We kept up the speed; that’s how we roll.”
Hersch had four TD tosses, all in the first half as the Panthers established a 36-0 lead through two quarters of play.
He connected with Ryan Shaw from 10 yards out to open the scoring.
After a three-yard TD rush by Michael Zuk, Hersch connected twice with Lorusso.
Jack Roberge’s two-point conversion reception extended the lead to 29-0.
The final score of the opening half came despite a would-be penalty on New London’s defender guarding receiver P.J. Fox.
Flags flew as the ball was hauled in by Fox for a 13-yard catch in the end zone.
In the second half, the teams played with running time due to the large Masuk lead.
Long passes from Hersch to Lorusso and Shaw set up Hersch’s eight-yard TD run on the opening drive of the half.
Following a completion to Robert Martinsky and some carries by Shane McPadden, backup QB Thomas Juliano scored on a one-yard keeper.
Lorusso rushed for 118 yards and Roberge compiled 60 yards on the ground.
Hersch accounted for 224 yards of offense through the air, 88 of which were hauled in by Shaw.
Roberge had two of Masuk’s four QB sacks.
Martinsky had a fumble recovery. Max Mirizio, Fox and Peter Cosmedy had eight, seven, and six tackles, respectively.
Masuk’s next test is a return to SWC play with a date against Joel Barlow of Redding, on the road, Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.