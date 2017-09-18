The GameTimeCT/New Haven Register Top 10 Football Poll
1. DARIEN (23) 2-0 766 1 LL
2. SOUTHINGTON 2-0 658 2 LL
3. ST. JOSEPH (2) 2-0 648 3 S
4. CHESHIRE 2-0 616 4 LL
5. ANSONIA (1) 2-0 543 5 S
6. WINDSOR 2-0 485 6 L
7. NEW CANAAN 1-1 466 7 L
8. MASUK 2-0 403 9 L
9. WEST HAVEN 2-0 398 8 LL
10. MIDDLETOWN 2-0 344 10 L
Dropped out: None.
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Others receiving votes: Greenwich (2-0), 311; Ridgefield (1-1), 196; Norwich Free Academy (1-1), 167; Shelton (1-1), 110; Staples (2-0), 107; Killingly (2-0), 93; Rocky Hill (2-0) and South Windsor (2-0), 57; Naugatuck (2-0), 44; Fairfield Prep (2-0), 43; Platt (2-0), 26; Berlin (2-0) and Fitch (2-0), 14; Cromwell/Portland (2-0), 9; Xavier (1-1) and Montville (2-0), 8; Hand (1-1) and Westhill (2-0), 7
The following voted: Bob Barton, New Haven Register; Bill Bloxsom, HAN Network; Doug Bonjour, Connecticut Post; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT.com; Jim Bransfield, Middletown Press; Kyle Brennan, Waterbury Republican-American; Matt Conyers, Hartford Courant; Gerry DeSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH/Sportzedge.com; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Noah Finz, Frontier Cable/Vantage Sports Network; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Waterbury Republican-American; Don Laviano, NBC Connecticut; Ken Lipshez, Record-Journal of Meriden; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Foundation/New Haven Register; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; John Nash, The Hour of Norwalk; Pete Paguaga, Record-Journal of Meriden; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Marc Robbins, Frontier Cable/Vantage Sports Network; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Bob Rumbold, Fox61; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.