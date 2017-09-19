Retired teachers meet Oct. 5

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association will welcome guest speaker Jacqueline Jackson for their first meeting of this school year on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 10:30 a.m., at Testo’s Restaurant in Bridgeport. Retired teachers hail from Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull.

Jackson will address the topic of “Get to Know Your Muslim Neighbor.” Arranged by Linda Miller, coordinator of speakers at the Muslim Coalition of Connecticut, the informational program features communication and understanding of broad ideas and values shared by all cultures.

Shoe boxes will be available at the meeting for those who wish to participate in Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, which provides gifts to needy children in more than 100 countries around the world, including the United States.

A luncheon of ziti with sausage, chicken francaise, or sole oreganata follows the 10:30 a.m. business meeting and presentation.

Contact Trudi Black at 203-261-6576 by Sept. 28 for luncheon reservations. No payment is accepted at the door.