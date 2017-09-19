Boys soccer: Masuk storms past Bunnell Bulldogs

Hurricane Jose might’ve missed hitting the Connecticut coastline with any force on Tuesday, but the Masuk High boys soccer team created enough turbulence of its own in an 8-0 punishing SWC road win over Bunnell in Stratford.

The Panthers have now won three games in which they’ve outscored their opponents by a 22-0 margin and produced a fourth shutout in their fourth game in earning a 0-0 tie against Bethel.

With only a first-half goal from Connor Mahorty to show for the team’s first 45 minutes, Masuk went out and hit the back of the net seven times in the second half in running up a 17-2 margin in shots over the Bulldogs, who are now winless in four matches and have picked up one tie (a 1-1 stand-off with Pomperaug.

“You have to credit Bunnell for that very good first half,” said Masuk coach Antonio Viscuso, who is in the midst of his sixth year at Masuk and 16th in high school coaching (he put in 10 seasons at Fairfield Warde).

“They knew what we were coming with in that first half and they defended well. Our second-half intensity wore them down. We go with the high pressure from the middle up. Once our guys got going, they were tough to stop.”

Masuk had previous 7-0 wins over Notre Dame of Fairfield and Brookfield, the defending Class M state champs.

Junior forward Ryan Winkler led the second-half onslaught with a pair of goals. Also contributing goals were Steven Murphy, Colin Davis and Max Mastrorocco.

Tommy Hooker picked up two assists including one on a beautiful cross to Winkler from the right side.

“I’ve been playing with most of these guys since I was eight years old,” said Winkler, part of last year’s squad which reached the Class L quarterfinals before bowing to E.O. Smith, 7-0. “We’ve got good chemistry and that intensity is starting to show. I think we’ve got something to prove this year. We’d like to win the SWCs and then see how far we can go in the states.”

Even though they’re an offensive juggernaut, Viscuso also likes his team’s defensive style.

“We haven’t conceded in four games and that’s good,” he said. “We play it well in the back and that starts in goal for us with Sam Forsythe.”

The Masuk goalie only had to make two saves, while his counterpart Connor McCreanor had to turn aside 11 shots, many from close range.

“He’s a self-taught keeper,” said Bunnell coach jim Ginand about McCreanor. “Throw in the fact that he’s an advance placement student and that makes him a special kid. Connor had great range. He’s willing to come out and challenge. He’s a fifth defender for us back there.”

Bunnell kept the ball moving through the middle and tightened up its defense in the first half, not allowing Masuk to score until the game’s 28th minute.