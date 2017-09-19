Girls soccer: Panthers turn back Bunnell High, 7-2

Throughout Tuesday night’s girls soccer game with visiting Bunnell of Stratford, Masuk High defender Susan Matthews repeatedly used her speed to break up Bulldog attacks.

At the other end of the field, Masuk forwards Kacey Lawrence and Gia DeLorenzo used their quickness to create and finish scoring chances – combining for six goals in Masuk’s 7-2 win.

Lawrence and DeLorenzo both netted hat-tricks.

Matthews, part of Masuk’s new-look back line following last year’s graduation of seven starters — including all of the defenders — got in on the scoring fun, too. Williams knocked in a free kick from 35 yards out in the second half.

The Panthers improved to 3-0-2. This was Masuk’s home opener and began in a light rain but ended with dry conditions.

Masuk established a 4-0 halftime lead. The Bulldogs got onto the scoresheet early in the second half, but the Panthers were in complete control thanks to that early bulge on the scoreboard.

“Overall, just a solid game. Give Bunnell credit. They never gave up – they kept working hard,” Masuk coach Eleanor Brainard said.

A Matthews made several strong plays to thwart the Bulldogs, and she had plenty of assistance in the back.

Mackenzie Deering who, like Matthews, is a sophomore, and seniors Lauren Young and Chloe Shawah all played well in front of goalkeeper Jennifer Jacovino.

“We defended well as a unit,” said Brainard, whose defenders limited Bunnell’s chances. Jacovino made two saves.

The coach has been pleased with the efforts of her defenders, along with the midfielders and forwards early on this season, but indicated “we’re a work in progress.”

Brainard said players are still getting a feel for each other’s abilities as the season gets into full swing. In addition to those losses to graduation, the Panthers are now without midfielder Megan O’Meara, who sustained an ACL injury early this season.

“They’re getting there,” Brainard said of the new-look lineup. “We’ve still got some stuff we’ve got to clean up.”

On offense things were clicking throughout the night against Bunnell.

The Panthers moved the ball well with crisp passing on the ground and some nice touches on bouncing balls.

DeLorenzo had all three of her goals in the opening half, and hit the post in the second half.

Lawrence capped off her three-goal effort with a header off a well-placed corner kick by Christina Moniz.