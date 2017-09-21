Captain Underpants flies into library

Please note the library is no longer open on Wednesdays due to budget cuts.

Family Flick

Catch Captain Underpants on the big screen Thursday, Sept. 21. All ages are welcome from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. to watch the film. People can bring their own snacks.

SAT practice

The library will hold an SAT practice test on Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. Students preparing for the SAT can take a free practice test at the library. Students should bring a pencil, calculator and a water bottle to the exam

Snacks will be provided. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

October book discussion

The library selected Anna Hope’s “The Ballroom” for October’s book discussion. Extra copies of the book will be available at the library for a month before the discussion on Oct. 3 at 6:45 p.m.

College admissions

The library is hosting a workshop on Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. to help students with the college admissions process. Sacred Heart’s director of undergraduate admissions will go over the process, essay tips and how to find the right school for students. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Writing college essays

The library will be holding a workshop on Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. to help students prepare their college admissions essay. Emma Balter, a college essay tutor, will lead the workshop and help students draft their essays. Students should bring a pen, paper or a laptop. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Pizza and Politics

The library will host a debate between Monroe’s three candidates for first selectman on Sept. 27 at 5:15 p.m. Residents can come and eat pizza while the candidates discuss their plans for the town. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

HAN cartoonist hosts event

HAN editorial cartoonist Doug Smith will host “3,000 Cartoons Later” on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 2 to 3 p.m. Smith will discuss his more than 30 years as a cartoonist, during which he has won awards from the CT Society of Professional Journalists and the New England Newspaper & Press Association. There will be a question-and-answer session, photo presentation and an exhibit of cartoons and some drawing for the audience. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.