Superintendent search underway

The town’s search for a permanent superintendent of schools is officially underway.

The Board of Education took the first step in the process Monday, voting to create the superintendent search committee which will be made up of all members of the school board as well as one person each representing parents, teachers and the administration. The teacher, parent and administration representatives will be announced at the next Board of Education meeting.

John Battista, who has been serving as interim superintendent since July 1, said that once the board appoints the committee, “the search and interviews are not in public until a candidate is named. Once a candidate is named, then they need to have the hiring discussion in public session.”

The committee will begin by interviewing different search companies. Once the company is selected, it will start searching for candidates and present the committee with résumés of those who fit what the committee is looking for. The committee will then review the résumés and select the people it is interested in interviewing.

After the first round of interviews, the committee will “whittle it down” until there are two final candidates. Board members have stated that the hope is to have the new superintendent in place by July 1, 2018.

Battista replaced former Superintendent Jim Agostine, who announced his retirement on June 30.

Once he stepped down, Battista took over, with Jack Zamary, the former director of IT and operations, acting as the interim assistant superintendent. Both Battista and Zamary will serve in their respective positions until June 30, 2018.

Other business

With a $323,000 surplus in hand from this past year’s budget, the board voted to ask the Board of Finance to place those unexpended dollars in funds to cover future expenses.

The board hopes to have $60,000 of the unexpended funds to be placed in the capital reserve fund, specifically earmarked for turf field renewal in 10 years. The remaining $263,000 would be placed in the medical reserve fund to help cover the ever-burgeoning health insurance costs facing the schools.

“The Board of Education is self-funded in medical,” said Battista, “and last year was a particularly bad year for medical costs. The medical reserve fund is not as healthy as we would like, so we are requesting the unexpended funds to go to the medical reserve.”

Gabriella Diblasi, the school’s director of finance and management services, told the board Monday that through August of this year, the insurance costs stand at an estimated $1.6 million, some $300,000 more than last year at the same time. At this point, Diblasi said that there are six claims of more than $50,000.

The Board of Finance needs approve this request.

The Board of Education also approved an early release day on Oct. 18 for Masuk High School to accommodate the Capstone presentations for those students planning to fulfill the requirement early this year.

Masuk Principal Joe Kobza said the early release day was necessary because 104 students are seeking early completion of the requirement.

Masuk High has Capstone requirement for graduating seniors. Capstone is a year-long internship with a professional along with research on the specific career. The program ends with a presentation to a panel made up of community members and educators.

Most students complete the presentation section in May and the High School has an early dismissal for 9th-, 10th-, and 11th-grade students while the 12th-grade students present. But there is also a provision for 12th-graders to complete the presentation in October if they completed all of their hours over the summer.

Last year there were 49 students and the high school was able to convene the panels after school. This year there are 104 students requesting early presentations, so the high school asked the Board of Education for an early dismissal in October so they can have more panels.