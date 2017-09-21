Nature inspires local artist

As a teenager, Jonathan Milo began to really connect with the outdoors.

A mentor would take him fly fishing in Connecticut’s rivers, from Weston to Kent, teaching him the secrets of the sport.

While attending an art college in 1986, Milo was invited on a trip to Montana by a classmate. The classmate’s family was building a cabin near a river “in the middle of nowhere,” he said, and he helped with the project.

He and his friend painted landscapes while there, and he returned to the location the following summer as well. The experience “opened my eyes to the whole wildlife genre of art — being surrounded by all the vistas. It was awesome,” Milo said.

“I knew right there I wanted to be a wildlife artist,” the Monroe resident said. “It was a real pivotal point in my career.”

Milo, 49, now has been painting wildlife and outdoor sporting scenes — especially of fish and fishing — on a professional basis for almost three decades.

His work has appeared in magazines and books, and his paintings have been purchased for private collections. The Bass Pro Shop in Bridgeport bought four of his paintings to display in the store.

“It still captivates me,” Milo said of illustrating everything from game fish to ducks, and white-tailed deer to lovebirds.

He will snorkel in the water with a camera to observe how fish act in their habitat and how a lake or river impacts light.

“You have to experience it up close or you won’t do a good job at it,” he said.

Milo likes living in Monroe with his wife and three children.

“It’s an ideal location and helps motivate me,” he said of the town’s rural character.

They often see wildlife in their backyard.

“A black bear walked through the yard last year,” he said.

He began working as an elementary school art teacher in 2003.

“It’s a real privilege to be able to share what I think I do best with kids,” Milo said. “I try to bring my enthusiasm.”

Grew up near lake

Milo grew up near fresh water in Bridgeport’s Lake Forest section, which is close to Trumbull. He would swim and canoe in the lake, a former reservoir surrounded by modest homes.

His late father, a Bridgeport motorcycle police officer, played golf but didn’t regularly fish or hunt. Milo’s mother was a homemaker and still lives in the city.

His interest in art blossomed while attending Notre Dame High School in Fairfield. A teacher encouraged him as he experimented with oil paints.

He went to Paier College of Art in Hamden, earning a bachelor’s degree in illustration. He then began working at a Fairfield gas station, and his boss had a Vermont vacation house. Milo, sometimes accompanied by his father, would go there to spend time outdoors.

When not working, his main focus was on painting. He began traveling into Manhattan to knock on art directors’ doors.

He secured freelance work with Outdoor Life, a well-known hunting, fishing and camping magazine, and also did work for Orvis, Sporting Classics, Gray’s Sporting Journal and American Angler.

Milo now illustrates regularly for Bassmaster and BASS Times, two popular fishing publications. Working with editors, he usually comes up with an initial concept sketch based an article that is sent to him. He mostly works in watercolors but also uses oils.

He’s illustrated two books — What Fish Don’t Want You to Know: An Insider’s Guide to Freshwater Fishing (McGraw-Hill, 2003) and The Atlantic Salmon Handbook (Lyons Press, 1997).

Milo met his wife Sharon in 1997 at a church. They have three sons, ages 12 to 6, who are homeschooled. Religion plays an important role in their lives.

“God is the creator of all this wildlife,” he said. “He’s the master artist, and I’m just trying to replicate what he created.”

Selling art

Milo has sold his paintings through magazine publicity, word of mouth and art shows. Many originally appeared in publications.

The commercial art world for an artist now is changing, with some magazines in decline and periodicals and websites depending more on digital images.

He therefore hopes to produce more paintings for galleries in the future.

“There will always be a place for fine art,” said Milo, whose work has been featured in three solo shows — two at libraries and one at the Audubon Birdcraft Museum in Fairfield.

He wants to sell more paintings directly to people through an emerging Internet sales platform for artists.

Milo still likes to fish, but finding the time now is challenging with a family and work responsibilities. The family often hikes together.

He has some favorite fishing spots around Fairfield County, including rivers, lakes and ponds. He’s taken his sons with him.

“They love it,” Milo said.