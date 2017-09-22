Monroe Courier

Invasive plant removed from Monroe

By Monroe Courier on September 22, 2017

A small patch of the invasive mile-a-minute vine has been removed from the area bordering the Rails-to-Trails hiking path in Monroe near the mile three marker.

Environmentalists warn the weed out-competes native plants and is a threat to forest regeneration.

Monroe’s Park Ranger and Tree Warden, Dave Solek, pulled and bagged the invasive plants for disposal after the infestation was reported by a research team led by Dr. Carole Cheah from the Connecticut Agricultural Department Experiment Station and the University of Connecticut.

Originating in Asia, the weed was first detected in 2000 in Greenwich and has since spread to 46 communities across Connecticut, most of them in the southwestern area of the state and communities like Westport, New Canaan and Newtown.

Birds, wildlife and the movement of water disperse the vine. With funding from the U.S. Agriculture Department, a biological control was initiated eight years ago by the research team, utilizing weevils that feed on the leaves of the invasive plant. Reports indicate the beetles are effective in curbing the weed’s growth.

 

